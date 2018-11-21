PHO
CHI

No Text

Parker shines as Bulls beat Suns 124-116

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 21, 2018

CHICAGO (AP) Jabari Parker had 20 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Phoenix Suns 124-116 on Wednesday night to stop a four-game slide.

Chicago shot a season-high 56.8 percent from the field and placed six players in double figures in just its third win in its last 12 games. Zach LaVine scored 29 points after missing Saturday night's loss to Toronto due to an illness, and Ryan Arcidiacono finished with 14.

Phoenix lost for the seventh time in its last eight games. Devin Booker scored 23 points, T.J. Warren had 21 and Deandre Ayton added 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Jamal Crawford's pullup jumper for the Suns tied it at 97 with 10:54 left, but the Bulls responded with a 10-0 run. Parker had a driving dunk before Antonio Blakeney capped the decisive sequence with a jumper with 7:27 remaining.

Phoenix pulled within three on Warren's 3-pointer with 1:27 to go, but Arcidiacono found Wendell Carter Jr. for a layup and LaVine made two foul shots to help close it out.

Carter and Blakeney also had 14 points apiece for Chicago, which improved to 1-7 against Western Conference teams this season. Justin Holiday made three of the Bulls' 11 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.

TIP-INS

Suns: Crawford finished with 16 points, and Richaun Holmes had 14. ... Phoenix shot 49 percent from the field.

Bulls: Rookie F Chandler Hutchison was held out after he developed back spasms during the morning shootaround. ''It just kind of came out of nowhere,'' coach Fred Hoiberg said. ... F Lauri Markkanen (right elbow sprain) had ''his best conditioning workout'' on Wednesday, Hoiberg said. Markkanen and G Kris Dunn (left MCL sprain) participated in a pick-and-roll drill in practice. ''We did have our guys out there. It wasn't a contact drill,'' Hoiberg said, ''but just to try to get them integrated into a 5-on-5 setting.''

UP NEXT

Suns: Try to stop a six-game slide against Milwaukee when they visit the Bucks on Friday night.

Bulls: Host the Miami Heat on Friday night in the first of three meetings between the teams this season.

---

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Booker
1 SG
Z. LaVine
8 PG
35.9 Min. Per Game 35.9
25.3 Pts. Per Game 25.3
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
5.4 Reb. Per Game 5.4
43.1 Field Goal % 43.6
42.0 Three Point % 43.0
84.4 Free Throw % 86.4
  Defensive rebound by Jabari Parker 0:00
  Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:04
  Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton 0:12
  Jabari Parker missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:12
+ 1 Jabari Parker made 1st of 2 free throws 0:12
  Personal foul on Mikal Bridges 0:12
  Defensive rebound by Jabari Parker 0:12
  Trevor Ariza missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:15
+ 1 Zach LaVine made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:17
+ 1 Zach LaVine made 1st of 2 free throws 0:17
  Personal foul on Mikal Bridges 0:17
Team Stats
Points 116 124
Field Goals 48-98 (49.0%) 46-81 (56.8%)
3-Pointers 10-34 (29.4%) 11-25 (44.0%)
Free Throws 10-10 (100.0%) 21-24 (87.5%)
Total Rebounds 44 44
Offensive 6 4
Defensive 30 35
Team 8 5
Assists 28 28
Steals 9 8
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 13 17
Fouls 20 19
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
D. Ayton C 22
18 PTS, 12 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
J. Parker PF 2
20 PTS, 13 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Suns 3-14 28412423116
home team logo Bulls 5-13 25393030124
O/U 217, CHI +1.5
United Center Chicago, IL
O/U 217, CHI +1.5
United Center Chicago, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Suns 3-14 102.8 PPG 39.9 RPG 23.8 APG
home team logo Bulls 5-13 103.1 PPG 41.5 RPG 21.6 APG
Key Players
D. Booker SG 23.8 PPG 3.8 RPG 7.4 APG 42.9 FG%
Z. LaVine PG 25.3 PPG 5.4 RPG 4.0 APG 43.2 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Booker SG 23 PTS 2 REB 6 AST
Z. LaVine PG 29 PTS 1 REB 6 AST
49.0 FG% 56.8
29.4 3PT FG% 44.0
100.0 FT% 87.5
Suns
Starters
D. Booker
T. Warren
D. Ayton
T. Ariza
I. Canaan
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Booker 33 23 2 6 3 0 6 5 9/20 1/8 4/4 0 2 34 -8
T. Warren 32 21 4 1 0 1 1 2 8/15 2/4 3/3 0 4 27 -6
D. Ayton 33 18 12 5 1 1 2 3 8/13 0/0 2/2 1 11 40 -7
T. Ariza 36 9 2 3 0 1 0 2 3/8 3/7 0/0 0 2 18 -8
I. Canaan 26 6 0 6 0 0 3 2 2/7 2/6 0/0 0 0 15 -4
Starters
D. Booker
T. Warren
D. Ayton
T. Ariza
I. Canaan
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Booker 33 23 2 6 3 0 6 5 9/20 1/8 4/4 0 2 34 -8
T. Warren 32 21 4 1 0 1 1 2 8/15 2/4 3/3 0 4 27 -6
D. Ayton 33 18 12 5 1 1 2 3 8/13 0/0 2/2 1 11 40 -7
T. Ariza 36 9 2 3 0 1 0 2 3/8 3/7 0/0 0 2 18 -8
I. Canaan 26 6 0 6 0 0 3 2 2/7 2/6 0/0 0 0 15 -4
Bench
J. Crawford
R. Holmes
M. Bridges
J. Jackson
R. Anderson
T. Daniels
G. King
D. Bender
D. Melton
E. Okobo
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Crawford 20 16 1 4 1 0 0 0 7/12 2/6 0/0 0 1 26 -5
R. Holmes 15 14 6 1 0 2 1 2 7/11 0/0 0/0 3 3 23 -1
M. Bridges 29 5 4 1 3 0 0 4 2/5 0/2 1/1 0 4 14 -2
J. Jackson 13 4 5 1 1 0 0 0 2/7 0/1 0/0 2 3 12 +1
R. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. King - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bender - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Melton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Okobo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 237 116 36 28 9 5 13 20 48/98 10/34 10/10 6 30 209 -40
Bulls
Starters
Z. LaVine
J. Parker
R. Arcidiacono
W. Carter Jr.
J. Holiday
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
Z. LaVine 37 29 1 6 1 0 2 0 10/20 1/4 8/9 0 1 41 +4
J. Parker 39 20 13 8 2 0 3 2 6/10 0/1 8/10 2 11 48 +14
R. Arcidiacono 31 14 3 3 2 0 1 2 5/7 4/6 0/0 1 2 24 +8
W. Carter Jr. 21 14 5 2 1 0 2 5 6/9 0/1 2/2 0 5 22 -4
J. Holiday 33 11 4 1 0 0 4 4 4/8 3/6 0/0 0 4 13 0
Starters
Z. LaVine
J. Parker
R. Arcidiacono
W. Carter Jr.
J. Holiday
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
Z. LaVine 37 29 1 6 1 0 2 0 10/20 1/4 8/9 0 1 41 +4
J. Parker 39 20 13 8 2 0 3 2 6/10 0/1 8/10 2 11 48 +14
R. Arcidiacono 31 14 3 3 2 0 1 2 5/7 4/6 0/0 1 2 24 +8
W. Carter Jr. 21 14 5 2 1 0 2 5 6/9 0/1 2/2 0 5 22 -4
J. Holiday 33 11 4 1 0 0 4 4 4/8 3/6 0/0 0 4 13 0
Bench
A. Blakeney
S. Harrison
R. Lopez
C. Felicio
C. Payne
D. Valentine
K. Dunn
B. Portis
T. Ulis
R. Alkins
L. Markkanen
C. Hutchison
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Blakeney 24 14 1 0 0 0 2 0 6/10 2/3 0/0 0 1 13 0
S. Harrison 17 9 4 4 2 1 0 2 3/7 0/2 3/3 1 3 24 -2
R. Lopez 11 6 1 2 0 1 1 1 3/6 0/1 0/0 0 1 11 +9
C. Felicio 14 4 3 1 0 0 2 3 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 3 7 +3
C. Payne 8 3 4 1 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 4 9 +8
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Dunn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Portis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ulis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Alkins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Markkanen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hutchison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 124 39 28 8 2 17 19 46/81 11/25 21/24 4 35 212 +40
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores