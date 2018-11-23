WAS
TOR

No Text

Leonard scores 27 points as Raptors rout Wizards 125-107

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 23, 2018

TORONTO (AP) Kawhi Leonard had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Kyle Lowry scored 15 points and the Toronto Raptors won their fourth straight game, beating the Washington Wizards 125-107 on Friday night.

OG Anunoby scored 15 points and Fred VanVleet had 13 as Toronto posted its third straight win over the Wizards and improved its NBA-leading record to 16-4. The Raptors are 10-0 this season against teams with losing records.

Danny Green, Anunoby and VanVleet each made three 3-pointers as the Raptors made a season-high 17 from long range. Toronto shot 43.6 percent (17 for 39) from behind the arc, its highest percentage of the season.

Bradley Beal scored 20 points and Otto Porter Jr. had 17 for the Wizards, who are 2-7 on the road.

Wizards guard John Wall, who scored 30 points in Tuesday's win over the Clippers, shot just 5 of 13, going 1 for 7 from 3-point range. Wall scored 11 points and had a game-high 11 assists.

Toronto snapped a two-game losing streak at home, where it has won eight of 10. The Raptors also set a franchise mark for victories in the first 20 games of the season.

The Raptors led 70-62 at the half. Washington took the lead with a 9-0 spurt to begin the third, but Toronto answered with a 10-2 run. Leonard scored 10 points in the third as Toronto took a 101-87 lead into the fourth.

TIP-INS

Wizards: C Dwight Howard (gluteal soreness) was inactive. ... Kelly Oubre Jr. shot 0 for 6 from 3-point range. Washington went 9 for 46 (19.6 percent) from long range. ... The Wizards entered with a 4-15 record against Toronto over the past five years, its worst mark against any Eastern Conference opponent.

Raptors: Leonard started after sitting out Wednesday's win at Atlanta, the second game of a back-to-back. ... F C.J. Miles returned after missing the previous five games because of a strained right adductor, while Anunoby returned after missing three games because of a sprained right wrist. ... Toronto's high for points in a half this season is 71, set against the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 4. ... The Raptors are 12-1 when they lead after the first quarter. ... Toronto wore its City Edition uniforms for the first time this season. ... Rapper Drake, the Raptors' global ambassador, attended the game.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Host New Orleans on Saturday night.

Raptors: Host Miami on Sunday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Wall
2 PG
K. Leonard
2 SF
33.4 Min. Per Game 33.4
24.2 Pts. Per Game 24.2
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
8.2 Reb. Per Game 8.2
44.2 Field Goal % 48.1
43.8 Three Point % 47.1
68.6 Free Throw % 84.4
+ 3 Austin Rivers made 3-pt. jump shot 0:12
  Defensive rebound by Okaro White 0:19
  Team rebound 0:24
  Malachi Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:26
+ 3 Austin Rivers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 0:42
+ 2 C.J. Miles made floating jump shot 0:56
  Defensive rebound by Greg Monroe 1:05
  Austin Rivers missed fade-away jump shot 1:05
  Offensive rebound by Austin Rivers 1:09
  Austin Rivers missed floating jump shot 1:09
  Personal foul on Delon Wright 1:14
Team Stats
Points 107 125
Field Goals 40-101 (39.6%) 46-93 (49.5%)
3-Pointers 9-46 (19.6%) 17-39 (43.6%)
Free Throws 18-19 (94.7%) 16-19 (84.2%)
Total Rebounds 54 58
Offensive 15 13
Defensive 30 37
Team 9 8
Assists 28 32
Steals 8 5
Blocks 7 6
Turnovers 12 15
Fouls 16 23
Technicals 1 2
away team logo
B. Beal SG 3
20 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
K. Leonard SF 2
27 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Wizards 6-12 26362520107
home team logo Raptors 16-4 38323124125
O/U 230.5, TOR -10.5
Scotiabank Arena Toronto,
O/U 230.5, TOR -10.5
Scotiabank Arena Toronto,
Team Stats
away team logo Wizards 6-12 111.8 PPG 41.2 RPG 22.8 APG
home team logo Raptors 16-4 115.9 PPG 47.1 RPG 25.3 APG
Key Players
B. Beal SG 21.8 PPG 4.5 RPG 3.7 APG 45.5 FG%
K. Leonard SF 24.2 PPG 8.2 RPG 3.2 APG 47.5 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Beal SG 20 PTS 4 REB 6 AST
K. Leonard SF 27 PTS 10 REB 2 AST
39.6 FG% 49.5
19.6 3PT FG% 43.6
94.7 FT% 84.2
Wizards
Starters
B. Beal
O. Porter Jr.
K. Oubre Jr.
J. Wall
T. Bryant
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Beal 33 20 4 6 1 1 1 3 7/16 1/3 5/6 0 4 37 -20
O. Porter Jr. 36 17 7 4 1 0 0 2 6/12 1/6 4/4 1 6 33 -7
K. Oubre Jr. 24 13 6 1 0 0 0 4 5/14 0/6 3/3 1 5 21 -6
J. Wall 32 11 3 11 1 2 7 1 5/13 1/7 0/0 1 2 32 -10
T. Bryant 17 7 8 0 1 2 0 0 3/7 1/4 0/0 4 4 18 -2
Starters
B. Beal
O. Porter Jr.
K. Oubre Jr.
J. Wall
T. Bryant
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Beal 33 20 4 6 1 1 1 3 7/16 1/3 5/6 0 4 37 -20
O. Porter Jr. 36 17 7 4 1 0 0 2 6/12 1/6 4/4 1 6 33 -7
K. Oubre Jr. 24 13 6 1 0 0 0 4 5/14 0/6 3/3 1 5 21 -6
J. Wall 32 11 3 11 1 2 7 1 5/13 1/7 0/0 1 2 32 -10
T. Bryant 17 7 8 0 1 2 0 0 3/7 1/4 0/0 4 4 18 -2
Bench
M. Morris
T. Satoransky
J. Green
A. Rivers
O. White
J. Smith
J. McRae
D. Robinson
C. Randle
T. Brown Jr.
D. Howard
I. Mahinmi
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Morris 28 16 5 3 1 1 0 2 5/12 2/6 4/4 2 3 29 -19
T. Satoransky 24 9 1 3 1 1 1 1 3/7 1/4 2/2 1 0 17 -16
J. Green 23 8 6 0 2 0 1 0 4/12 0/5 0/0 2 4 15 -3
A. Rivers 16 6 3 0 0 0 2 3 2/7 2/4 0/0 2 1 7 -8
O. White 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 1 2 +1
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McRae - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Randle - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Brown Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Howard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Mahinmi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 107 45 28 8 7 12 16 40/101 9/46 18/19 15 30 211 -90
Raptors
Starters
K. Leonard
K. Lowry
D. Green
J. Valanciunas
P. Siakam
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Leonard 30 27 10 2 2 0 1 0 12/22 1/4 2/3 2 8 42 +14
K. Lowry 30 15 3 9 2 0 3 3 4/9 2/4 5/6 1 2 35 +11
D. Green 24 9 3 2 0 0 1 4 3/7 3/7 0/0 1 2 15 +15
J. Valanciunas 18 8 7 3 0 0 3 2 3/7 0/0 2/2 4 3 18 -4
P. Siakam 25 7 8 3 0 1 1 4 2/5 1/1 2/2 0 8 21 +4
Starters
K. Leonard
K. Lowry
D. Green
J. Valanciunas
P. Siakam
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Leonard 30 27 10 2 2 0 1 0 12/22 1/4 2/3 2 8 42 +14
K. Lowry 30 15 3 9 2 0 3 3 4/9 2/4 5/6 1 2 35 +11
D. Green 24 9 3 2 0 0 1 4 3/7 3/7 0/0 1 2 15 +15
J. Valanciunas 18 8 7 3 0 0 3 2 3/7 0/0 2/2 4 3 18 -4
P. Siakam 25 7 8 3 0 1 1 4 2/5 1/1 2/2 0 8 21 +4
Bench
O. Anunoby
F. VanVleet
S. Ibaka
D. Wright
C. Miles
G. Monroe
L. Brown
M. Richardson
N. Powell
C. Boucher
J. Loyd
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
O. Anunoby 19 15 0 1 0 0 0 2 6/11 3/5 0/0 0 0 17 +12
F. VanVleet 22 13 4 7 0 0 1 0 4/7 3/5 2/2 1 3 30 +23
S. Ibaka 26 12 9 2 1 4 3 5 5/9 1/2 1/2 3 6 27 +23
D. Wright 18 10 3 3 0 1 1 3 4/4 2/2 0/0 0 3 19 +1
C. Miles 18 9 2 0 0 0 1 0 3/10 1/7 2/2 1 1 10 0
G. Monroe 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 1 -1
L. Brown 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -4
M. Richardson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 -4
N. Powell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boucher - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Loyd - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 125 50 32 5 6 15 23 46/93 17/39 16/19 13 37 235 +90
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores