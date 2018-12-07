MEM
Green's 24 points lifts Grizzlies past Pelicans, 107-103

  • Dec 07, 2018

NEW ORLEANS (AP) JaMychal Green scored 24 points in a reserve role and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New Orleans Pelicans 107-103 on Friday night.

Kyle Anderson scored 19 points, including a key free throw for a four-point lead in the final seconds for the Grizzlies, who whittled away at an eight-point deficit during the final five minutes to send New Orleans to its fourth loss in 14 home games. Green scored six of his points during that stretch on a jumper, free throws and a dunk that tied it at 101 with 2:35 left.

Julius Randle had 26 points and 13 rebounds, Anthony Davis added 25 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots, and Jrue Holiday had 20 points and 11 assists for the Pelicans. But New Orleans was done in by poor 3-point shooting (7 of 29), 18 turnovers that led to 26 Memphis points and some crucial missed free throws down the stretch.

New Orleans missed only four of 24 free throws, but three of those misses came in the final 4:11, with Holiday missing one and Randle two. The Pelicans did not sink a single field goal during the final five minutes. Davis and E'Twaun Moore both missed 3-point shots inside the final 15 seconds that would have tied it, and Anderson was fouled moments after Moore's miss. Anderson missed his first free throw, but hit the second with 5 seconds left to put the game out of reach.

The game was competitive throughout, with 10 ties and 18 lead changes. Neither team ever held a double-digit lead.

Marc Gasol had 15 point for Memphis, which has won three of four and leads the Southwest Division. Joakim Noah added 13 points in his second game since signing with the Grizzlies, and Mike Conley handed out 10 assists.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Memphis improved to 7-6 on the road. ... The Grizzlies, who led by a single point heading into the final period, improved to 11-2 when leading after three quarters. ... Conley, guarded primarily by Holiday, was held to nine points after scoring between 20 and 37 points in each of his last five games. ... Memphis entered the game allowing opponents to shoot 44.7 percent, which ranked 10th in the NBA. The Grizzlies allowed the Pelicans to shoot 45.2 percent (38 of 84).

Pelicans: F Nikola Mirotic, New Orleans' third-leading scorer, returned from an illness that sidelined him for two games. Although he has started most of this season, he came off the bench against Memphis, playing 20 minutes and scoring only four points on 1-of-6 shooting. ... Solomon Hill scored a season-high 14 points, hitting four of six 3-point attempts. His previous season high for scoring was six points in three different games and he had not scored more than 13 points since April 4, 2017. ... Guard Tim Frazier sank a half-court heave as time expired in the third quarter, cutting Memphis' lead to 85-84. ... New Orleans outscored Memphis in the paint, 58-52.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.

Pelicans: Visit Detroit on Sunday.

Key Players
M. Gasol
33 C
A. Davis
23 PF
37.4 Min. Per Game 37.4
27.9 Pts. Per Game 27.9
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
12.6 Reb. Per Game 12.6
45.3 Field Goal % 50.6
45.6 Three Point % 50.1
73.5 Free Throw % 81.7
Team Stats
Points 107 103
Field Goals 39-83 (47.0%) 38-84 (45.2%)
3-Pointers 8-19 (42.1%) 7-29 (24.1%)
Free Throws 21-28 (75.0%) 20-24 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 52 49
Offensive 10 10
Defensive 32 32
Team 10 7
Assists 30 25
Steals 10 5
Blocks 7 5
Turnovers 11 18
Fouls 25 25
Technicals 0 0
K. Anderson SF 1
19 PTS, 11 REB, 4 AST
J. Holiday PG 11
20 PTS, 5 REB, 11 AST
1234T
away team logo Grizzlies 15-9 31272722107
home team logo Pelicans 13-14 30302419103
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
away team logo Grizzlies 15-9 104.0 PPG 39.7 RPG 23.5 APG
home team logo Pelicans 13-14 118.7 PPG 48 RPG 27.2 APG
Key Players
J. Green PF 10.5 PPG 7.0 RPG 0.8 APG 48.0 FG%
J. Randle PF 18.6 PPG 9.3 RPG 2.6 APG 55.6 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Green PF 24 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
J. Randle PF 26 PTS 13 REB 3 AST
47.0 FG% 45.2
42.1 3PT FG% 24.1
75.0 FT% 83.3
Grizzlies
Starters
K. Anderson
M. Gasol
M. Conley
G. Temple
J. Jackson Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Anderson 32 19 11 4 3 3 0 2 8/12 1/1 2/4 2 9 44 -2
M. Gasol 32 15 6 4 0 2 0 2 5/12 1/1 4/4 1 5 31 -1
M. Conley 34 9 3 10 1 0 1 1 2/12 0/4 5/6 1 2 32 +1
G. Temple 32 8 4 3 1 0 2 4 3/9 2/6 0/0 2 2 17 -5
J. Jackson Jr. 14 3 0 0 0 1 2 4 1/4 0/1 1/2 0 0 2 0
J. Green
J. Noah
M. Brooks
S. Mack
O. Casspi
C. Parsons
D. Stephens
Y. Watanabe
J. Carter
D. Brooks
I. Rabb
W. Selden Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Green 27 24 8 0 2 0 2 5 9/12 3/4 3/4 2 6 32 +3
J. Noah 16 13 5 3 1 0 2 4 5/8 0/0 3/4 1 4 23 +7
M. Brooks 14 7 1 0 1 0 0 0 3/5 0/1 1/2 1 0 9 -1
S. Mack 23 5 1 5 1 0 2 2 2/7 1/1 0/0 0 1 15 +10
O. Casspi 10 4 3 1 0 1 0 1 1/2 0/0 2/2 0 3 10 +8
C. Parsons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Stephens - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Watanabe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rabb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Selden Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 107 42 30 10 7 11 25 39/83 8/19 21/28 10 32 215 +20
Pelicans
J. Randle
A. Davis
J. Holiday
S. Hill
T. Frazier
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Randle 34 26 13 3 2 0 2 3 10/19 1/3 5/8 3 10 45 +7
A. Davis 35 25 11 3 2 4 3 4 10/21 0/5 5/5 2 9 45 -9
J. Holiday 39 20 5 11 0 1 3 2 7/15 0/2 6/7 2 3 45 +6
S. Hill 30 14 1 0 0 0 1 2 5/8 4/6 0/0 0 1 14 +1
T. Frazier 29 7 4 6 1 0 4 3 3/3 1/1 0/0 1 3 20 0
E. Moore
N. Mirotic
D. Miller
C. Diallo
W. Johnson
I. Clark
A. Harrison
E. Payton
J. Okafor
K. Williams
F. Jackson
T. Bluiett
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Moore 25 4 2 1 0 0 1 2 1/6 0/3 2/2 2 0 7 -12
N. Mirotic 20 4 2 1 0 0 3 4 1/6 0/4 2/2 0 2 5 -4
D. Miller 19 3 3 0 0 0 0 4 1/5 1/5 0/0 0 3 6 -7
C. Diallo 4 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 -2
W. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Payton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Okafor - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bluiett - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 103 42 25 5 5 18 25 38/84 7/29 20/24 10 32 187 -20
