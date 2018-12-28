CHI
WAS

No Text

LaVine's 24 points leads Bulls to 101-92 win over Wizards

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 28, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) Chicago Bulls coach Jim Boylen knows that Zach LaVine can't play as much he'd like due to a recent ankle injury.

But LaVine made the most of his 29 minutes on Friday night, scoring 19 points in the second half, including 11 straight in the third quarter, in the Bulls' 101-92 victory over the Washington Wizards.

LaVine, who finished with 24 points, shot just three times in the first half, and turned aggressive in the second half, hitting three 3-pointers in a 2:45 stretch of the third quarter.

''He didn't panic, he wasn't flustered and the game turned for him,'' Boylen said. ''He gave it to us the second half.''

Wendell Carter, Jr. had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Lauri Markkanen added 14 points and 14 rebounds for Chicago, which scored 100 points for just the second time in 10 games.

The Bulls have won three of four and are 5-7 since Boylen replaced Fred Hoiberg on Dec. 4.

Bradley Beal led Washington with 34 points.

The Wizards played without John Wall, who was sidelined with a sore left heel. Washington coach Scott Brooks said that he found out during the morning shootaround that Wall would be unable to play, and said he would see a specialist.

The Wizards fell to 13-23. They've dropped nine of 11.

Beal remains convinced that Washington can turn the season around, and he refuses to believe that with the team 10 games below .500, the season is too far gone.

''I'll never say that,'' Beal said. ''I'll never think it. I'll never believe it. My main objective is to make sure we get out of the hole and we will.''

LAVINE TURNS IT ON

Not only did LaVine score 11 straight in the third quarter, but he secured the game with 33 seconds left with a three-point play.

''We took the game over,'' LaVine said. ''We made some big stops. I think the main thing is that we're learning how to win.''

PLAYING TOGETHER

LaVine, Markkanen and Kris Dunn started together for the first time this season.

''We talked about it and I feel like we just got to keep working on doing our stuff and we'll get better,'' Markkanen said.

STRANGE LINEUPS

Four of the nine players Brooks used are in their first month with the team. They are forwards Trevor Ariza and Sam Dekker and guards Ron Baker and Chasson Randle.

''You're going to have some funky lineups,'' Brooks said. ''There are going to be some strange lineups until some people get back.''

TIP INS

Bulls: G Brandon Sampson, who was signed to a two-way contract on Thursday, did not travel with the team. . F Bobby Portis was out for his fourth consecutive game with a sprained right ankle. When he suffered the injury, the team said he'd be out one-to-three weeks. Coach Jim Boylen said that he wouldn't guess on a return. ''We're not going to rush him,'' Boylen said. ''Knowing Bobby he'll be rushing himself.''

Wizards: Wall missed his fourth game of the season. He was in the locker room before the game, but did not comment on his condition. . F Otto Porter missed his ninth straight game with a bruised right knee. Brooks said he was getting closer to a return. . F Markieff Morris was out with a neck injury.

UP NEXT:

Bulls: Visit the Raptors on Sunday

Wizards: Host the Hornets on Saturday in their only back-to-back home games of the season.

------

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Z. LaVine
8 PG
B. Beal
3 SG
36.6 Min. Per Game 36.6
23.5 Pts. Per Game 23.5
4.7 Ast. Per Game 4.7
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
45.8 Field Goal % 47.4
45.7 Three Point % 47.3
86.3 Free Throw % 78.3
  Defensive rebound by Wendell Carter Jr. 0:10
  Jeff Green missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:13
+ 1 Zach LaVine made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:21
+ 1 Zach LaVine made 1st of 2 free throws 0:21
  Personal foul on Tomas Satoransky 0:21
+ 1 Jeff Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:23
  Jeff Green missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:23
  WAS team rebound 0:23
  Shooting foul on Lauri Markkanen 0:23
+ 1 Zach LaVine made free throw 0:33
  Shooting foul on Thomas Bryant 0:33
Team Stats
Points 101 92
Field Goals 37-79 (46.8%) 34-85 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 8-22 (36.4%) 9-30 (30.0%)
Free Throws 19-25 (76.0%) 15-18 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 52 50
Offensive 7 8
Defensive 39 32
Team 6 10
Assists 20 22
Steals 9 7
Blocks 6 6
Turnovers 10 12
Fouls 18 18
Technicals 0 3
away team logo
W. Carter Jr. PF 34
17 PTS, 13 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
B. Beal SG 3
34 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Bulls 10-26 20203427101
home team logo Wizards 13-23 2220302092
WAS -4.5, O/U 212.5
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
WAS -4.5, O/U 212.5
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo Bulls 10-26 100.7 PPG 41.6 RPG 21.7 APG
home team logo Wizards 13-23 112.7 PPG 40.2 RPG 24.9 APG
Key Players
Z. LaVine PG 23.9 PPG 4.7 RPG 4.7 APG 45.5 FG%
B. Beal SG 23.5 PPG 4.8 RPG 4.7 APG 47.4 FG%
Top Scorers
Z. LaVine PG 24 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
B. Beal SG 34 PTS 7 REB 5 AST
46.8 FG% 40.0
36.4 3PT FG% 30.0
76.0 FT% 83.3
Bulls
Starters
Z. LaVine
W. Carter Jr.
L. Markkanen
K. Dunn
J. Holiday
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
Z. LaVine 28 24 1 3 0 0 1 2 7/12 3/4 7/8 0 1 30 +14
W. Carter Jr. 32 17 13 2 1 3 2 5 8/10 0/0 1/1 2 11 36 -2
L. Markkanen 28 14 14 0 0 1 3 5 5/15 1/5 3/5 2 12 26 +9
K. Dunn 32 13 4 8 2 0 1 1 5/12 1/2 2/2 0 4 34 +1
J. Holiday 38 10 1 3 3 0 1 1 2/6 2/5 4/5 0 1 19 +3
Starters
Z. LaVine
W. Carter Jr.
L. Markkanen
K. Dunn
J. Holiday
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
Z. LaVine 28 24 1 3 0 0 1 2 7/12 3/4 7/8 0 1 30 +14
W. Carter Jr. 32 17 13 2 1 3 2 5 8/10 0/0 1/1 2 11 36 -2
L. Markkanen 28 14 14 0 0 1 3 5 5/15 1/5 3/5 2 12 26 +9
K. Dunn 32 13 4 8 2 0 1 1 5/12 1/2 2/2 0 4 34 +1
J. Holiday 38 10 1 3 3 0 1 1 2/6 2/5 4/5 0 1 19 +3
Bench
R. Lopez
S. Harrison
C. Hutchison
A. Blakeney
R. Arcidiacono
D. Valentine
B. Portis
C. Payne
J. Parker
C. Felicio
B. Sampson
R. Alkins
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Lopez 15 10 3 2 0 2 1 2 5/7 0/1 0/0 0 3 18 +11
S. Harrison 22 6 5 1 0 0 0 2 2/7 1/2 1/2 2 3 13 +1
C. Hutchison 15 5 2 1 0 0 1 0 2/2 0/0 1/2 1 1 8 +7
A. Blakeney 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 1 3 +1
R. Arcidiacono 22 0 2 0 3 0 0 0 0/5 0/3 0/0 0 2 5 0
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Portis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Payne - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Felicio - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Sampson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Alkins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 101 46 20 9 6 10 18 37/79 8/22 19/25 7 39 192 +45
Wizards
Starters
B. Beal
T. Bryant
J. Green
T. Ariza
T. Satoransky
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Beal 37 34 7 5 2 0 3 3 13/27 4/10 4/5 3 4 50 -5
T. Bryant 29 12 8 2 1 3 0 1 4/8 0/0 4/5 2 6 28 -3
J. Green 32 11 7 4 0 0 1 2 3/10 0/3 5/6 1 6 25 +1
T. Ariza 39 10 3 3 1 0 3 2 3/11 2/8 2/2 0 3 17 -1
T. Satoransky 38 9 4 3 2 1 2 2 4/11 1/4 0/0 0 4 20 -11
Starters
B. Beal
T. Bryant
J. Green
T. Ariza
T. Satoransky
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Beal 37 34 7 5 2 0 3 3 13/27 4/10 4/5 3 4 50 -5
T. Bryant 29 12 8 2 1 3 0 1 4/8 0/0 4/5 2 6 28 -3
J. Green 32 11 7 4 0 0 1 2 3/10 0/3 5/6 1 6 25 +1
T. Ariza 39 10 3 3 1 0 3 2 3/11 2/8 2/2 0 3 17 -1
T. Satoransky 38 9 4 3 2 1 2 2 4/11 1/4 0/0 0 4 20 -11
Bench
C. Randle
S. Dekker
I. Mahinmi
R. Baker
M. Morris
J. Wall
O. Porter Jr.
J. McRae
D. Robinson
T. Brown Jr.
D. Howard
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. Randle 14 8 2 2 0 0 1 4 3/6 2/3 0/0 1 1 13 -2
S. Dekker 15 6 5 0 1 0 0 1 3/6 0/0 0/0 1 4 12 -10
I. Mahinmi 18 2 3 2 0 2 1 3 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 3 10 -6
R. Baker 12 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 1 2 -8
M. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McRae - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Brown Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Howard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 92 40 22 7 6 12 18 34/85 9/30 15/18 8 32 177 -45
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores