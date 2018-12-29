HOU
Harden scores 41, Rockets beat Pelicans 108-104

  • Dec 29, 2018

NEW ORLEANS (AP) James Harden scored 41 points, becoming the first NBA player since Oscar Robertson to record at least 35 points and five assists in seven consecutive games, to power the Houston Rockets to a 108-104 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night.

Harden had 26 points in the first half and reached 40 for the third straight game. He was 7 for 16 from 3-point range, made all 14 free throws and added six assists.

Anthony Davis looked sluggish a night after scoring a season-high 48 points in a victory over Dallas, taking only five shots in the first half and finishing with 22 points. Julius Randle led the Pelicans with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

Houston led 77-76 after three and scored the first seven points of the fourth period, five coming from Danuel House Jr. on a reverse layup and an open 3-pointer. The Rockets extended their lead to 101-86 with 5:57 left, but the Pelicans went on a 13-2 run, with Davis scoring six, to cut the deficit to 103-99.

With the Rockets leading 104-101 with 12.6 seconds left, P.J. Tucker, a 56 percent free throw shooter, made both foul shots to ice the victory.

Harden torched the Pelicans for 17 points in the first quarter and added nine more in the second as Houston took a 53-50 halftime lead. Harden's 26 first-half points were more than half of the Rockets' scoring. The next closest teammate in scoring was Austin Rivers with eight.

The Rockets made 10 3-pointers, six more than the Pelicans, but New Orleans stayed close by pounding the ball inside.

The Pelicans closed a 30-20 first-quarter deficit behind the inside play of Randle, who led New Orleans with 16 points and five rebounds in the half. After playing 43 minutes in a 114-112 victory over Dallas on Friday night, Davis scored eight points in 17 first-half minutes.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Coach Mike D'Antoni said Harden's extra workout regimen is paying dividends nearly halfway through the grind of the regular season. ''It doesn't wear him out, it gives him energy,'' D'Antoni said. ''Obviously, it's paying off.'' . C Clint Capela has averaged 15.0 rebounds in the last nine games.

Pelicans: F Darius Miller, held scoreless in a Friday night victory over Dallas, missed the game due to an illness. Solomon Hill started in his place. . Coach Alvin Gentry called Harden ''the best `iso' player in the world. I don't know if anybody is better in the history of this league, really, as far as drawing fouls and making plays in `iso' situations..'' . Despite three separate losing streaks of four, five and six games, Gentry says his players have not ''lost faith that we're going to be a good team.''

UP NEXT:

Rockets: Host Memphis on Monday night.

Pelicans: Close a three-game homestand on Monday night against Minnesota.

Key Players
J. Harden
13 SG
A. Davis
23 PF
37.1 Min. Per Game 37.1
28.8 Pts. Per Game 28.8
4.6 Ast. Per Game 4.6
13.0 Reb. Per Game 13.0
44.2 Field Goal % 50.7
44.3 Three Point % 50.8
85.5 Free Throw % 80.3
+ 3 E'Twaun Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Julius Randle 0:00
+ 1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:08
+ 1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 0:08
  Personal foul on Jrue Holiday 0:08
  Out of bounds turnover on Julius Randle 0:10
+ 1 P.J. Tucker made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:12
+ 1 P.J. Tucker made 1st of 2 free throws 0:12
  Personal foul on Ian Clark 0:12
+ 2 Anthony Davis made alley-oop shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 0:19
+ 1 Danuel House Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:26
  Danuel House Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:26
Team Stats
Points 108 104
Field Goals 35-81 (43.2%) 41-92 (44.6%)
3-Pointers 16-46 (34.8%) 9-28 (32.1%)
Free Throws 22-28 (78.6%) 13-17 (76.5%)
Total Rebounds 50 57
Offensive 8 8
Defensive 31 37
Team 11 12
Assists 21 25
Steals 9 7
Blocks 7 5
Turnovers 12 14
Fouls 20 23
Technicals 0 0
J. Harden SG 13
41 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST
J. Holiday PG 11
20 PTS, 6 REB, 9 AST
1234T
away team logo Rockets 20-15 30232431108
home team logo Pelicans 16-21 20302628104
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
away team logo Rockets 20-15 109.8 PPG 42.1 RPG 21.1 APG
home team logo Pelicans 16-21 116.3 PPG 47.5 RPG 27.0 APG
Key Players
J. Harden SG 32.7 PPG 5.5 RPG 8.3 APG 44.4 FG%
J. Randle PF 19.5 PPG 9.3 RPG 2.7 APG 54.1 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Harden SG 41 PTS 9 REB 6 AST
J. Randle PF 23 PTS 11 REB 4 AST
43.2 FG% 44.6
34.8 3PT FG% 32.1
78.6 FT% 76.5
Rockets
Starters
J. Harden
E. Gordon
D. House Jr.
C. Capela
P. Tucker
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Harden 37 41 9 6 3 2 7 4 10/25 7/17 14/14 3 6 60 -6
E. Gordon 27 21 2 3 1 0 3 1 9/14 2/5 1/2 0 2 27 +12
D. House Jr. 32 15 4 1 1 0 0 2 5/8 3/5 2/4 1 3 22 +7
C. Capela 33 6 7 1 0 3 1 4 3/6 0/0 0/0 2 5 17 -11
P. Tucker 35 5 7 1 3 1 0 3 1/9 1/7 2/2 2 5 18 -2
Bench
A. Rivers
Nene
G. Green
B. Knight
M. Carter-Williams
J. Ennis III
G. Clark
V. Edwards
M. Chriss
I. Hartenstein
C. Anthony
C. Paul
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Rivers 37 10 5 7 0 0 1 2 4/12 2/8 0/2 0 5 28 +2
Nene 15 5 3 2 0 0 0 3 2/3 0/0 1/2 0 3 12 +15
G. Green 22 5 2 0 1 1 0 1 1/4 1/4 2/2 0 2 9 +3
B. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Carter-Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ennis III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Chriss - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hartenstein - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Anthony - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Paul - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 238 108 39 21 9 7 12 20 35/81 16/46 22/28 8 31 193 +20
Pelicans
Starters
J. Randle
A. Davis
E. Moore
J. Holiday
S. Hill
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Randle 39 23 11 4 2 1 4 2 10/19 1/2 2/4 4 7 41 -2
A. Davis 38 22 11 1 3 1 1 0 6/13 2/3 8/10 2 9 38 0
E. Moore 36 21 7 1 0 1 1 3 9/19 3/6 0/0 1 6 30 -2
J. Holiday 41 20 6 9 1 1 4 5 9/20 1/7 1/1 0 6 42 +1
S. Hill 18 2 1 2 0 0 0 4 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 1 7 -8
Bench
I. Clark
T. Frazier
J. Okafor
W. Johnson
K. Williams
F. Jackson
N. Mirotic
D. Miller
A. Harrison
E. Payton
C. Diallo
T. Bluiett
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
I. Clark 19 7 1 2 0 1 2 3 2/6 1/3 2/2 1 0 11 +11
T. Frazier 21 7 6 5 1 0 1 2 3/7 1/3 0/0 0 6 23 +11
J. Okafor 9 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1 5 -4
W. Johnson 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 -4
K. Williams 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -2
F. Jackson 9 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 1 0 -21
N. Mirotic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Payton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bluiett - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 104 45 25 7 5 14 23 41/92 9/28 13/17 8 37 197 -20
