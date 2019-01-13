TOR
WAS

Ibaka's 3-pointer helps Raptors survive Wizards in double OT

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 13, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) Serge Ibaka hit a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left in the second overtime, and the Toronto Raptors survived to earn their fifth straight win, 140-138 over the Washington Wizards on Sunday.

The Raptors blew a 23-point lead but outlasted the stubborn Wizards, who never led until early in the second extra period.

Kawhi Leonard had 41 points and 11 rebounds to pace Toronto, which led 51-28 with four minutes to play in the second quarter and 96-79 with 57 seconds to play in the third.

Bradley Beal had his second triple-double of the season, collecting season highs of 43 points and 15 assists along with 10 rebounds. His 3-pointer with 20.4 seconds left in regulation tied it at 124 to force overtime. His jumper with 6.8 seconds to play in the first overtime tied it at 131.

Leonard had 13 straight points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Toronto missed seven of nine from the field in the second OT and didn't score for nearly 3 1/2 minutes, but Washington could only push ahead by three points during that stretch.

Pascal Siakim scored 24 and had a career-high 19 rebounds for the Raptors.

Otto Porter, who had 27 points, missed a 3-pointer with 6 seconds to play in the second OT.

Trevor Ariza narrowly missed his second career triple-double. He had 23 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds before fouling out with 44.7 seconds left.

TIP INS

Raptors: F/G C.J. Miles was out with a sore right hip. ''Miles has been struggling,'' coach Nick Nurse said. ''We tried to give him a go the other night. He still wasn't quite right. We're going to try and see if we can get him a little more squared away with what's wrong with him. ... G Fred VanVleet did not play because of a bruised left thigh. ''Freddy took a big shot the other night late in the game,'' Nurse said.

Wizards: Washington was scheduled to depart for London after the game, where it will face the New York Knicks on Thursday. ''We want to enjoy it,'' coach Scott Brooks said. ''We're not going to be there where you're just going to focus on basketball. We all have lives. We all want to live a fun life.''

UP NEXT

Raptors: Visit Boston on Wednesday.

Wizards: Play New York at The O2 in London on Thursday.

Key Players
K. Leonard
2 SF
B. Beal
3 SG
36.7 Min. Per Game 36.7
24.4 Pts. Per Game 24.4
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
50.3 Field Goal % 47.3
50.2 Three Point % 47.4
84.6 Free Throw % 78.7
  Bad pass turnover on Jeff Green, stolen by Kyle Lowry 0:00
+ 1 Danny Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:02
  TOR team rebound 0:02
  Danny Green missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:02
  Personal foul on Tomas Satoransky 0:02
  TOR team rebound 0:02
  Otto Porter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:06
  Full timeout called 0:13
+ 3 Serge Ibaka made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 0:15
  Offensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard 0:16
  Kawhi Leonard missed driving layup 0:18
Team Stats
Points 140 138
Field Goals 49-104 (47.1%) 54-119 (45.4%)
3-Pointers 13-36 (36.1%) 19-44 (43.2%)
Free Throws 29-36 (80.6%) 11-18 (61.1%)
Total Rebounds 69 65
Offensive 17 18
Defensive 41 34
Team 11 13
Assists 24 36
Steals 16 11
Blocks 8 7
Turnovers 21 20
Fouls 27 28
Technicals 0 1
K. Leonard SF 2
41 PTS, 11 REB, 5 AST
B. Beal SG 3
43 PTS, 10 REB, 15 AST
1234OT2OTT
away team logo Raptors 33-12 3625372679140
home team logo Wizards 18-26 2129344077138
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
away team logo Raptors 33-12 113.4 PPG 45 RPG 24.2 APG
home team logo Wizards 18-26 113.0 PPG 40.7 RPG 25.3 APG
K. Leonard SF 27.1 PPG 7.9 RPG 3.1 APG 50.2 FG%
B. Beal SG 24.4 PPG 4.8 RPG 4.8 APG 47.3 FG%
K. Leonard SF 41 PTS 11 REB 5 AST
B. Beal SG 43 PTS 10 REB 15 AST
47.1 FG% 45.4
36.1 3PT FG% 43.2
80.6 FT% 61.1
Wizards
Starters
B. Beal
T. Ariza
T. Bryant
J. Green
T. Satoransky
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Beal 43 10 15 17/36 6/12 3/7 3 54 3 2 4 2 8 +4 84
T. Ariza 23 9 10 8/16 4/10 3/6 6 48 1 1 5 3 6 +4 49
T. Bryant 18 11 2 8/13 1/2 1/1 4 34 1 2 4 7 4 -13 32
J. Green 12 2 2 4/11 2/6 2/2 2 34 0 1 2 0 2 -20 17
T. Satoransky 4 7 2 2/13 0/3 0/0 5 36 2 0 0 3 4 -16 17
Starters
B. Beal
T. Ariza
T. Bryant
J. Green
T. Satoransky
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Beal 43 10 15 17/36 6/12 3/7 3 54 3 2 4 2 8 +4 84
T. Ariza 23 9 10 8/16 4/10 3/6 6 48 1 1 5 3 6 +4 49
T. Bryant 18 11 2 8/13 1/2 1/1 4 34 1 2 4 7 4 -13 32
J. Green 12 2 2 4/11 2/6 2/2 2 34 0 1 2 0 2 -20 17
T. Satoransky 4 7 2 2/13 0/3 0/0 5 36 2 0 0 3 4 -16 17
Bench
O. Porter Jr.
T. Brown Jr.
I. Mahinmi
S. Dekker
C. Randle
M. Morris
J. Wall
J. McRae
D. Robinson
D. Howard
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
O. Porter Jr. 27 8 1 10/19 5/10 2/2 3 44 2 1 1 1 7 +23 39
T. Brown Jr. 7 0 1 3/3 1/1 0/0 2 10 0 0 0 0 0 +8 9
I. Mahinmi 4 2 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 2 1 1 -2 6
S. Dekker 0 2 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 2 12 1 0 1 1 1 +4 2
C. Randle 0 1 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 7 1 0 1 0 1 -2 5
M. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McRae - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Howard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 138 52 36 54/119 19/44 11/18 28 286 11 7 20 18 34 -10 260
NBA Scores