Gasol pitches in, Raptors send Knicks to 16th loss in row

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 09, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) Marc Gasol had seven points and six rebounds in his Toronto debut and the Raptors sent the New York Knicks to their 16th straight loss, 104-99 Saturday night.

Acquired from Memphis before Thursday's trade deadline, Gasol played 19 minutes. The three-time All-Star entered late in the first quarter and made a hook shot on his first try.

Kyle Lowry scored 22 points and Serge Ibaka added 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Raptors.

New York closed to 91-90 on a 3-pointer from rookie Kadeem Allen with 5 minutes left. Danny Green hit back-to-back 3s to extend the lead 97-90.

Mario Hezonja's 3-pointer with 11 seconds to go pulled the Knicks within 102-99. A pair of free throws from Lowry sealed it with eight seconds left.

Green and Norman Powell each had 14 points for the Raptors, who have won their last three games, all on the road.

Rookie Kevin Knox had 20 points and DeAndre Jordan had 10 points and 18 rebounds for a Knicks team that has not won a game since beating the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 4.

New York has lost 29 of its last 31 games.

The Knicks took a 14-3 lead on Jordan's put-back dunk before the Raptors called a timeout.

TIP-INS

Raptors: F Kahwi Leonard returned to the lineup after missing Thursday's game at Atlanta due to a sore left knee. He scored 11 points, shooting 4-for-15 in 32 minutes.

Knicks: Allen had a career-high 14 points.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Host the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.

Knicks: Visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.

Key Players
K. Leonard
2 SF
N. Vonleh
32 PF
26.1 Min. Per Game 26.1
8.4 Pts. Per Game 8.4
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
8.3 Reb. Per Game 8.3
49.2 Field Goal % 45.4
49.4 Three Point % 45.2
86.0 Free Throw % 72.3
  Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka 0:00
  Mario Hezonja missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:04
+ 1 Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:08
+ 1 Kyle Lowry made 1st of 2 free throws 0:08
  Personal foul on Kadeem Allen 0:08
+ 3 Mario Hezonja made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeAndre Jordan 0:11
  Offensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan 0:13
  Dennis Smith Jr. missed driving layup 0:14
+ 1 Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:23
  Kyle Lowry missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:23
  Personal foul on Dennis Smith Jr. 0:23
Team Stats
Points 104 99
Field Goals 33-86 (38.4%) 39-94 (41.5%)
3-Pointers 14-35 (40.0%) 10-25 (40.0%)
Free Throws 24-29 (82.8%) 11-19 (57.9%)
Total Rebounds 51 70
Offensive 10 15
Defensive 37 42
Team 4 13
Assists 27 22
Steals 8 9
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 12 14
Fouls 15 26
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
K. Lowry PG 7
22 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
K. Allen SG 0
14 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Raptors 41-16 25212830104
home team logo Knicks 10-45 2319273099
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
away team logo Raptors 41-16 114.0 PPG 45.1 RPG 24.4 APG
home team logo Knicks 10-45 105.3 PPG 44 RPG 19.7 APG
Raptors
Starters
K. Lowry
S. Ibaka
D. Green
K. Leonard
P. Siakam
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Lowry 22 4 5 6/10 5/7 5/6 4 33 2 2 2 3 1 +6 38
S. Ibaka 15 13 4 5/10 0/1 5/6 2 29 1 0 2 2 11 +2 35
D. Green 14 4 0 5/9 4/6 0/0 0 29 0 1 0 1 3 +8 19
K. Leonard 11 5 6 4/15 1/5 2/3 1 31 1 0 2 0 5 +2 27
P. Siakam 10 8 2 3/13 0/3 4/5 2 32 1 0 0 2 6 +13 23
Bench
N. Powell
M. Gasol
F. VanVleet
P. McCaw
O. Anunoby
C. Boucher
J. Loyd
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Powell 14 1 3 5/14 3/9 1/1 1 15 0 0 0 0 1 +1 21
M. Gasol 7 6 1 3/7 0/0 1/2 1 18 2 1 2 1 5 +3 16
F. VanVleet 5 1 6 1/5 1/3 2/2 1 19 0 0 3 0 1 -7 15
P. McCaw 4 2 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 2 12 1 1 0 1 1 -3 8
O. Anunoby 2 3 0 0/2 0/1 2/2 1 15 0 0 1 0 3 0 4
C. Boucher - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Loyd - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 104 47 27 33/86 14/35 24/29 15 233 8 5 12 10 37 +25 206
Knicks
Starters
K. Knox
D. Smith Jr.
D. Jordan
M. Hezonja
D. Dotson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Knox 20 4 2 7/21 4/9 2/2 3 40 2 0 3 2 2 -10 27
D. Smith Jr. 13 4 6 4/17 1/4 4/6 3 30 3 0 1 1 3 -6 31
D. Jordan 10 18 3 4/8 0/0 2/6 1 25 0 1 4 7 11 -10 31
M. Hezonja 7 9 2 3/6 1/3 0/0 5 25 1 0 3 1 8 -7 18
D. Dotson 4 2 2 2/9 0/2 0/0 2 19 1 0 2 0 2 -2 9
Bench
M. Robinson
K. Allen
N. Vonleh
A. Trier
L. Thomas
I. Hicks
L. Kornet
E. Mudiay
F. Ntilikina
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Robinson 15 7 0 7/9 0/0 1/1 3 22 0 3 0 4 3 +5 25
K. Allen 14 4 6 5/11 2/3 2/4 4 27 2 0 0 0 4 +5 32
N. Vonleh 9 5 1 4/6 1/1 0/0 2 25 0 0 0 0 5 +2 16
A. Trier 7 4 0 3/7 1/3 0/0 3 24 0 0 1 0 4 -2 10
L. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kornet - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Mudiay - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Ntilikina - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 99 57 22 39/94 10/25 11/19 26 237 9 4 14 15 42 -25 199
