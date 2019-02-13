WAS
Siakam scores career-best 44, Raptors beat Wizards 129-120

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 13, 2019

TORONTO (AP) Pascal Siakam scored a career-high 44 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, OG Anunoby scored a career-best 22 points, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Washington Wizards 129-120 on Wednesday night for their sixth straight win.

Serge Ibaka had 10 points and 13 rebounds, and Kyle Lowry had 14 points and 13 assists as the Raptors used a big third quarter to overcome a 12-point deficit and post their fifth straight victory over the struggling Wizards.

Jeremy Lin played 25 minutes in his Toronto debut after signing earlier in the day. He was recently waived by the Atlanta Hawks.

Toronto won without All-Star Kawhi Leonard, who sat for the second time in four games because of a sore left knee. Leonard also missed last Thursday's win at Atlanta. Coach Nick Nurse said he would't mind if Leonard played in Sunday's All-Star Game in Charlotte.

Bradley Beal scored 28 points, Jeff Green had 23 and Jabari Parker 22 as Washington lost for the fifth time in seven games.

Siakam made a career-best four 3-pointers, and Anunoby also had a season-high four.

Down 103-93 to begin the fourth, Washington cut it to 112-111 on a 3-pointer by Bobby Portis with 4:55 left. Lowry replied with a 3 for Toronto and Siakam made back-to-back baskets, putting Toronto up 119-111 at 3:44.

Toronto faced its biggest deficit, 80-68, at 8:48 of the third. The Raptors answered with a 15-0 spurt, reclaiming the lead at 83-80 before Washington called timeout at 4:43. Siakam scored 19 points in the third, and Toronto closed the quarter on a 35-13 run, taking a 103-93 lead into the final quarter.

Washington led 65-59 lead at halftime.

LINSANITY IN THE NORTH

Lin received a brief ovation when he checked in for Norman Powell at 4:05 of the first. He finished with eight points, five assists and five rebounds.

Lin can expect plenty of action when play resumes after the All-Star break. Before the game, the Raptors said guard Fred VanVleet had surgery in New York to repair ligament damage in his left thumb. VanVleet, who was hurt in Saturday's win at New York, is expected to miss at least three weeks.

TIP-INS

Wizards: G Tomas Satoransky was inactive because of personal reasons. ... The Wizards missed nine of their first 10 attempts from 3-point range.

Raptors: F Patrick McCaw was inactive because of a sore right shoulder. ... Ibaka has scored at least 10 points in 20 straight games, the second-longest streak of his career. He did it in 21 games in 2014.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Visit Charlotte on Friday, February 22.

Raptors: Host San Antonio on Friday, February 22.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:02
+ 1 Chasson Randle made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:26
  WAS team rebound 0:26
  Chasson Randle missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:26
  Personal foul on Jordan Loyd 0:26
+ 1 Pascal Siakam made 1st of 2 free throws 0:31
  Shooting foul on Jeff Green 0:31
+ 1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:51
+ 1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws 0:51
+ 1 Pascal Siakam made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:57
+ 1 Pascal Siakam made 1st of 2 free throws 0:57
Points 120 129
Field Goals 37-84 (44.0%) 44-92 (47.8%)
3-Pointers 14-40 (35.0%) 16-38 (42.1%)
Free Throws 32-39 (82.1%) 25-30 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 50 57
Offensive 4 9
Defensive 39 43
Team 7 5
Assists 27 32
Steals 6 8
Blocks 3 8
Turnovers 18 14
Fouls 28 28
Technicals 0 2
B. Beal SG 3
28 PTS, 3 REB, 11 AST
P. Siakam PF 43
44 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Wizards 24-34 26392827120
home team logo Raptors 43-16 30294426129
away team logo Wizards 24-34 113.8 PPG 40.8 RPG 26.6 APG
home team logo Raptors 43-16 114.1 PPG 45.1 RPG 24.5 APG
B. Beal SG 25.1 PPG 5.1 RPG 5.3 APG 47.3 FG%
P. Siakam PF 15.6 PPG 7.0 RPG 2.8 APG 54.9 FG%
B. Beal SG 28 PTS 3 REB 11 AST
P. Siakam PF 44 PTS 10 REB 2 AST
44.0 FG% 47.8
35.0 3PT FG% 42.1
82.1 FT% 83.3
Starters
B. Beal
J. Green
T. Ariza
T. Bryant
C. Randle
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Beal 28 3 11 6/15 2/7 14/15 3 43 1 1 6 1 2 -8 49
J. Green 23 7 2 8/14 4/7 3/3 3 39 1 0 2 0 7 -4 33
T. Ariza 19 8 6 5/11 3/9 6/6 1 32 0 0 1 0 8 -19 38
T. Bryant 13 5 0 5/11 2/4 1/2 4 19 0 1 0 0 5 +5 19
C. Randle 2 2 2 0/4 0/3 2/4 3 14 1 0 2 0 2 -16 7
Bench
J. Parker
B. Portis
W. Johnson
J. McRae
J. Wall
T. Satoransky
S. Dekker
D. Robinson
T. Brown Jr.
D. Howard
I. Mahinmi
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Parker 22 9 4 8/15 1/3 5/7 2 34 1 0 4 2 7 -2 36
B. Portis 12 6 1 5/10 2/4 0/0 5 28 1 1 1 0 6 -4 21
W. Johnson 1 3 1 0/2 0/2 1/2 4 19 1 0 1 1 2 +11 6
J. McRae 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 3 8 0 0 1 0 0 -8 -1
J. Wall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Satoransky - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Dekker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Brown Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Howard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Mahinmi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 120 43 27 37/84 14/40 32/39 28 236 6 3 18 4 39 -45 208
Starters
P. Siakam
K. Lowry
N. Powell
S. Ibaka
D. Green
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. Siakam 44 10 2 15/25 4/5 10/12 5 32 0 3 4 3 7 +24 57
K. Lowry 14 4 13 4/12 4/10 2/2 5 34 3 0 4 0 4 +12 43
N. Powell 11 4 4 3/10 0/5 5/6 2 30 1 0 0 2 2 -12 24
S. Ibaka 10 13 6 4/9 1/1 1/2 4 30 0 2 2 2 11 +9 35
D. Green 10 4 0 3/6 2/4 2/2 1 27 0 0 0 0 4 -4 14
Bench
O. Anunoby
J. Lin
M. Gasol
C. Boucher
J. Loyd
K. Leonard
P. McCaw
M. Miller
F. VanVleet
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
O. Anunoby 22 5 0 9/14 4/8 0/0 5 35 1 0 0 0 5 +18 28
J. Lin 8 5 5 3/7 0/3 2/2 1 25 1 1 3 0 5 +10 22
M. Gasol 7 7 2 2/7 0/0 3/4 2 19 2 2 1 2 5 -3 21
C. Boucher 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 -8 3
J. Loyd 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 -1 0
K. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. McCaw - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. VanVleet - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 129 52 32 44/92 16/38 25/30 28 236 8 8 14 9 43 +45 247
NBA Scores