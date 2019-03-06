NY
PHO

No Text

Booker's season-high 41 points power Suns past Knicks

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 06, 2019

PHOENIX (AP) Devin Booker scored a season-high 41 points and the surging Phoenix Suns rolled to their fourth victory in five games with a 107-96 win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

Booker made 14 of 23 shots, including six of 10 3-pointers, and the Suns (15-51) took over after a slow start in a matchup of the teams with the NBA's worst records.

Kelly Oubre Jr. added 18 points and Tyler Johnson 14 for the Suns, who have won three straight. DeAndre Jordan led the Knicks with 17 points, and Noah Vonleh, Damyean Dotson and Dennis Smith Jr. added 15 each.

Jordan was back in the starting lineup for his first game since Feb. 22. The veteran center missed the past five contests with a sprained left ankle, and also finished with 14 rebounds in 25 minutes of action.

The Suns made just six of 20 first-quarter shots and missed all seven 3s. But back-to-back dunks by Richaun Holmes trimmed the Knicks' lead to three at 23-20.

New York went ahead 35-24 on Allonzo Trier's jumper at the 6:47 mark.

The Suns responded with an 18-4 run to take their first lead, with Booker's steal and dunk giving them a 40-39 advantage with 4:14 to go in the second quarter. Booker scored 23 points in the first half, 16 in the quarter.

The Suns took a 49-47 lead into halftime, and extended their lead in the third quarter. A 3 from Oubre made it 69-58, and Oubre's layup and free throw gave the Suns a 76-62 lead.

Holmes, given more minutes with starting center Deandre Ayton in foul trouble, rolled to the basket and threw down a pass from Troy Daniels for a 78-62 advantage with 53.4 seconds left in the third quarter. Holmes had four dunks on the night.

The Suns took an 81-64 lead into the fourth quarter, and were never threatened by the Knicks over the final 12 minutes.

TIP-INS

KNICKS: Coach David Fizdale's pregame comments, on his team playing the Suns: ''Two desperados, fighting for crumbs on the table. That's really what it is.'' ... A made basket by Dotson was taken off the scoreboard with 7:01 left in the first quarter, reviewed almost three minutes after the shot and ruled to be a shot clock violation. ... C Mitchell Robinson blocked three shots, two in the third quarter.

SUNS: F T.J. Warren missed his 17th straight game with ankle soreness. ... The Suns evened the all-time series between the two teams at 64 wins each. ... With a steal in the first quarter in which he wrestled the ball from Vonleh, G Mikal Bridges has a steal in 20 straight games, the longest active streak in the NBA.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Return home to host Sacramento on Saturday.

Suns: At Portland on Saturday night, the first of a back-to-back set that will also take them to Golden State.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Smith Jr.
5 PG
D. Booker
1 SG
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
24.6 Pts. Per Game 24.6
6.7 Ast. Per Game 6.7
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
43.4 Field Goal % 45.8
43.3 Three Point % 45.6
64.5 Free Throw % 86.5
  Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan 0:28
  Shooting foul on Damyean Dotson 0:32
  Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:00
+ 2 DeAndre Jordan made alley-oop shot, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 1:23
  Defensive rebound by Damyean Dotson 1:31
  Elie Okobo missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:34
  PHO team rebound 1:34
  Elie Okobo missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:34
  Personal foul on Allonzo Trier 1:34
  Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan 1:50
  Personal foul on DeAndre Jordan 2:00
Team Stats
Points 96 107
Field Goals 35-77 (45.5%) 39-81 (48.1%)
3-Pointers 6-15 (40.0%) 12-29 (41.4%)
Free Throws 20-25 (80.0%) 17-22 (77.3%)
Total Rebounds 58 36
Offensive 8 4
Defensive 38 27
Team 12 5
Assists 17 21
Steals 6 11
Blocks 7 9
Turnovers 21 13
Fouls 23 25
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
D. Dotson SG 21
15 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
D. Booker SG 1
41 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Knicks 13-52 2225173296
home team logo Suns 15-51 16333226107
PHO -3.5, O/U 227
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
PHO -3.5, O/U 227
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Team Stats
away team logo Knicks 13-52 106.0 PPG 44.6 RPG 20.0 APG
home team logo Suns 15-51 106.6 PPG 40.3 RPG 23.9 APG
Key Players
D. Jordan C 11.8 PPG 12.0 RPG 2.1 APG 67.3 FG%
D. Booker SG 24.6 PPG 4.0 RPG 6.7 APG 45.4 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Jordan C 17 PTS 14 REB 0 AST
D. Booker SG 41 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
45.5 FG% 48.1
40.0 3PT FG% 41.4
80.0 FT% 77.3
Knicks
Starters
D. Jordan
N. Vonleh
D. Smith Jr.
D. Dotson
K. Knox
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Jordan 17 14 0 7/8 0/0 3/4 2 24 1 2 3 2 12 -3 31
N. Vonleh 15 2 2 6/10 1/2 2/3 4 31 0 1 4 0 2 -8 18
D. Smith Jr. 15 2 6 6/14 1/4 2/2 3 37 1 0 3 0 2 -8 27
D. Dotson 15 9 5 6/12 2/4 1/1 4 33 0 0 1 1 8 -7 33
K. Knox 7 2 0 1/5 0/0 5/6 2 24 1 0 0 1 1 -13 10
Starters
D. Jordan
N. Vonleh
D. Smith Jr.
D. Dotson
K. Knox
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Jordan 17 14 0 7/8 0/0 3/4 2 24 1 2 3 2 12 -3 31
N. Vonleh 15 2 2 6/10 1/2 2/3 4 31 0 1 4 0 2 -8 18
D. Smith Jr. 15 2 6 6/14 1/4 2/2 3 37 1 0 3 0 2 -8 27
D. Dotson 15 9 5 6/12 2/4 1/1 4 33 0 0 1 1 8 -7 33
K. Knox 7 2 0 1/5 0/0 5/6 2 24 1 0 0 1 1 -13 10
Bench
A. Trier
M. Robinson
L. Thomas
E. Mudiay
H. Ellenson
J. Jenkins
M. Hezonja
I. Hicks
L. Kornet
K. Allen
F. Ntilikina
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Trier 12 4 2 3/9 1/3 5/6 3 32 0 0 3 0 4 -3 17
M. Robinson 8 8 1 3/7 0/0 2/3 3 22 2 4 2 4 4 -5 22
L. Thomas 5 3 0 2/6 1/2 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 0 3 -3 8
E. Mudiay 2 1 1 1/4 0/0 0/0 2 16 1 0 5 0 1 -7 1
H. Ellenson 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 +2 1
J. Jenkins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hezonja - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kornet - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Ntilikina - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 96 46 17 35/77 6/15 20/25 23 236 6 7 21 8 38 -55 168
Suns
Starters
D. Booker
K. Oubre Jr.
T. Johnson
D. Ayton
D. Bender
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Booker 41 5 4 14/23 6/10 7/7 4 33 2 1 5 1 4 +17 52
K. Oubre Jr. 18 4 1 7/15 2/5 2/3 4 28 2 1 1 0 4 +8 26
T. Johnson 14 4 6 5/8 2/4 2/2 0 29 0 1 1 1 3 +18 30
D. Ayton 10 6 0 4/8 0/0 2/3 5 25 0 0 1 1 5 +13 15
D. Bender 0 3 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 3 18 0 0 0 0 3 +2 5
Starters
D. Booker
K. Oubre Jr.
T. Johnson
D. Ayton
D. Bender
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Booker 41 5 4 14/23 6/10 7/7 4 33 2 1 5 1 4 +17 52
K. Oubre Jr. 18 4 1 7/15 2/5 2/3 4 28 2 1 1 0 4 +8 26
T. Johnson 14 4 6 5/8 2/4 2/2 0 29 0 1 1 1 3 +18 30
D. Ayton 10 6 0 4/8 0/0 2/3 5 25 0 0 1 1 5 +13 15
D. Bender 0 3 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 3 18 0 0 0 0 3 +2 5
Bench
R. Holmes
T. Daniels
M. Bridges
J. Jackson
E. Okobo
J. Crawford
D. Melton
G. King
T. Warren
R. Spalding
J. Evans
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Holmes 10 2 0 5/6 0/0 0/0 3 21 2 2 1 1 1 +3 15
T. Daniels 5 3 2 2/6 1/5 0/0 0 14 0 2 0 0 3 +5 14
M. Bridges 5 0 1 2/3 1/2 0/0 5 21 3 1 1 0 0 -2 10
J. Jackson 2 3 2 0/7 0/1 2/2 0 25 1 1 3 0 3 +12 8
E. Okobo 2 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -5 2
J. Crawford 0 0 3 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 14 1 0 0 0 0 -8 7
D. Melton 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 1 -8 3
G. King - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Warren - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Spalding - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 107 31 21 39/81 12/29 17/22 25 236 11 9 13 4 27 +55 187
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores