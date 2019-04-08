WAS
Knicks rally in 4th, end long home losing streak to Wizards

NEW YORK (AP) Maybe this won't be the worst New York Knicks team ever.

The Knicks gave themselves a chance to avoid that dubious distinction by rallying from 10 points down after three quarters to beat the Washington Wizards 113-110 on Sunday night.

The Knicks (16-64) have two games remaining. They would have tied the franchise record with a 65th loss if they had fallen Sunday.

''There's no quitters in this locker room, in this organization, and we're just showing we have a great chemistry going around and it resulted in a win,'' guard Mario Hezonja said. ''So we're not paying attention to standings or whatever it is. We just treat it as a development year and hopefully it results in something big next year.''

Hezonja scored a career-high 30 points and made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 44 seconds left. Luke Kornet added 17 points, Kevin Knox had 16 and Dennis Smith Jr. came off the bench for 15 despite battling back pain that had kept him out of the previous three games.

''I just don't know how many teams at this point in the season have guys coming back playing hurt to help the team with a record like ours,'' Knicks coach David Fizdale said, ''and I just think that says a lot about these young guys and the character that they have.''

New York finished 17-65 under Derek Fisher in 2014-15.

The Knicks had lost nine straight at Madison Square Garden to the Wizards since their last victory on April 9, 2013, but Hezonja brought New York back with some big plays in the final period before a loud crowd in the 80th game of a miserable season.

Starting again at point guard, he added six rebounds and five assists.

Jeff Green had 19 points and Thomas Bryant scored 17 for the Wizards (32-49), who need to beat Boston on Tuesday in their final game to avoid a 50-loss season.

Hezonja's 3-pointer made it 111-110, and the Knicks got the ball back when Sam Dekker lost it out of bounds. Hezonja hit two free throws for the final margin.

''They got hot. They made some tough shots. Mario made a big 3,'' Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. ''We fouled at the end and we couldn't make a shot.''

Washington led 56-52 at halftime but New York took a 68-67 lead on Hezonja's follow shot with 7:41 remaining in the third. The Wizards ran off the next 13 points to go ahead 80-68 on Bobby Portis' 3-pointer about three minutes later, and they took an 89-79 lead to the fourth.

New York made its first five 3s in the final quarter and charged back to take a 106-103 lead on Mitchell Robinson's free throws with 2:20 to play.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Bradley Beal scored 13 points, going 5 of 17 and landing hard after a dunk in the first half. ... Jordan McRae sat out with a sore left Achilles tendon.

Knicks: Robinson had 11 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots. ... Fizdale isn't sure if guards Allonzo Trier (left calf) and Kadeem Allen (concussion) will return this season.

WHAT IF?

Brooks said it's hard not to look at the Eastern Conference, where a winning record wasn't required to secure a playoff berth, and think the Wizards should've been there.

''Every year you go down, `OK, we came up short on that game, we should've won that game.' You can list off a bunch of games. I've always done that. When we won 60 games in OKC we did the same thing,'' Brooks said.

''There's definitely opportunity the way the East is this year. There might be three teams right at .500 - 6, 7, 8. But can't worry about that now. We've got to move forward and during a tough season a lot of good things happened.''

NO PROBLEM, HOUSTON

Fizdale wasn't concerned with Rockets starters leaving the bench before the Knicks' loss in Houston had ended on Friday, saying he didn't know their reasons for doing so and didn't need them to explain it to him.

''I've got a game today,'' he said. ''I've got the Wizards.''

UP NEXT

Wizards: Host Boston on Tuesday.

Knicks: Visit Chicago on Tuesday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
B. Beal
3 SG
D. Jordan
6 C
29.7 Min. Per Game 29.7
11.0 Pts. Per Game 11.0
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
13.1 Reb. Per Game 13.1
47.4 Field Goal % 64.1
47.6 Three Point % 64.1
80.7 Free Throw % 70.5
  Full timeout called 0:08
+ 1 Mario Hezonja made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:08
+ 1 Mario Hezonja made 1st of 2 free throws 0:08
+ 1 Mario Hezonja made 1st of 2 free throws 0:08
  Personal foul on Mitchell Robinson 0:18
  Offensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi 0:19
  Ian Mahinmi missed dunk, blocked by Kevin Knox 0:19
  Offensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi 0:19
  Sam Dekker missed dunk 0:19
  Offensive rebound by Sam Dekker 0:20
  Troy Brown Jr. missed jump shot 0:22
Team Stats
Points 110 113
Field Goals 43-104 (41.3%) 41-80 (51.3%)
3-Pointers 10-35 (28.6%) 17-34 (50.0%)
Free Throws 14-18 (77.8%) 14-19 (73.7%)
Total Rebounds 59 50
Offensive 21 7
Defensive 29 36
Team 9 7
Assists 24 24
Steals 12 5
Blocks 4 9
Turnovers 8 15
Fouls 16 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
T. Brown Jr. SF 6
13 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
M. Hezonja SF 8
30 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Wizards 32-49 23333321110
home team logo Knicks 16-64 29232734113
Team Stats
away team logo Wizards 32-49 114.1 PPG 42.1 RPG 26.3 APG
home team logo Knicks 16-64 104.8 PPG 44.7 RPG 20.0 APG
Key Players
J. Green PF 12.3 PPG 4.0 RPG 1.8 APG 47.7 FG%
M. Hezonja SF 8.6 PPG 4.1 RPG 1.4 APG 40.7 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Green PF 19 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
M. Hezonja SF 30 PTS 6 REB 5 AST
41.3 FG% 51.3
28.6 3PT FG% 50.0
77.8 FT% 73.7
Wizards
Starters
T. Bryant
B. Beal
T. Brown Jr.
B. Portis
T. Satoransky
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Bryant 17 7 0 7/11 1/2 2/3 1 22 1 2 1 3 4 +5 26
B. Beal 13 3 5 5/17 2/6 1/1 2 23 1 0 1 0 3 +3 26
T. Brown Jr. 13 8 5 6/12 1/3 0/0 2 36 1 0 0 2 6 -2 32
B. Portis 11 10 0 4/14 2/5 1/1 3 24 0 0 1 6 4 0 20
T. Satoransky 7 5 7 3/8 0/3 1/1 0 31 2 0 2 3 2 +4 26
Bench
J. Green
C. Randle
D. Robinson
S. Dekker
I. Mahinmi
W. Johnson
J. Wall
J. McRae
J. Parker
T. Ariza
D. Howard
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Green 19 2 1 7/10 0/3 5/6 0 16 1 0 1 0 2 +11 23
C. Randle 11 1 5 4/11 3/8 0/0 2 22 2 0 0 0 1 -11 24
D. Robinson 10 3 0 3/7 0/1 4/6 2 18 1 2 0 0 3 -8 16
S. Dekker 7 4 1 3/9 1/4 0/0 1 24 3 0 2 3 1 -10 14
I. Mahinmi 2 7 0 1/5 0/0 0/0 3 19 0 0 0 4 3 -7 9
W. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McRae - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ariza - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Howard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 110 50 24 43/104 10/35 14/18 16 235 12 4 8 21 29 -15 216
Knicks
Starters
M. Hezonja
L. Kornet
K. Knox
M. Robinson
D. Dotson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Hezonja 30 6 5 12/21 3/6 3/4 2 35 2 0 5 2 4 -7 43
L. Kornet 17 7 1 6/11 4/8 1/2 1 35 1 4 1 1 6 +9 30
K. Knox 16 7 5 5/14 1/7 5/8 1 32 1 1 0 0 7 -3 35
M. Robinson 11 11 0 4/5 0/0 3/3 4 37 0 3 1 2 9 -5 24
D. Dotson 6 3 5 2/8 2/3 0/0 0 32 0 1 2 0 3 +8 18
Bench
D. Smith Jr.
H. Ellenson
J. Jenkins
D. Jordan
L. Thomas
I. Hicks
N. Vonleh
K. Allen
E. Mudiay
A. Trier
F. Ntilikina
B. Garrett Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Smith Jr. 15 2 5 6/12 3/5 0/0 2 26 1 0 5 0 2 0 23
H. Ellenson 10 3 2 3/4 2/2 2/2 3 18 0 0 0 1 2 +4 17
J. Jenkins 8 4 1 3/5 2/3 0/0 1 22 0 0 1 1 3 +9 13
D. Jordan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Vonleh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Mudiay - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Trier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Ntilikina - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Garrett Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 113 43 24 41/80 17/34 14/19 14 237 5 9 15 7 36 +15 203
NBA Scores