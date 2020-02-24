MIL
Middleton leads Bucks past pesky Wizards 137-134 in OT

  • Feb 24, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) Khris Middleton scored Milwaukee's final nine points and the the Bucks beat Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards 137-134 in overtime on Monday night.

Middleton, who finished with 40 points, hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 30.2 seconds left to five the Bucks a 135-132 lead.

After Beal made two free throws, Middleton was fouled with 7.8 seconds left and made both attempts from the line to make it 137-134 and Troy Brown, Jr.'s 3-pointer rimmed out at the buzzer.

Beal, one night after scoring a then-career high 53 points in a loss at Chicago, topped it with a 55-point effort that included 22 points in the fourth quarter and seven more in overtime.

Shabazz Napier added a season-high 27 points for Washington.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points and 14 rebounds before fouling out with 1:33 remaining in regulation for Milwaukee.

The Wizards rallied from 17 points down to take a 123-121 lead on Beal's 3 with 1:01 remaining.

Eric Bledsoe's free throws tied it and after a miss by Beal, Middleton missed as well. Felipe Lopez blocked Rui Hachimura's layup attempt with 1:0 second left and Milwuaukee's alley-oop toss at the buzzer failed.

Middleton had a career-high 51-points in the teams' first meeting, a 151-131 Milwaukee win on Jan. 28.

The Bucks led 51-49 early in the third quarter when Middleton's step-back jumper started a 14-2 run.

Washington rallied and Napier's four-point play made it 102-93 with 9:29 left in the game, and his layup soon pulled the Wizards within seven. Middleton scored four straight points to push the lead back to double figures, but Beal scored 17 straight Wizards points and his 3 made it 119-116 with 2:15 left.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Tied the Cincinnati Royals (81 games from Nov. 18, 1960 - Nov. 21, 1961) for the third longest streak of 100-point games in NBA history. ... Bledsoe finished with 23 points and 10 assists. ... Donte DiVincenzo had 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Wizards: Beal (4,107) passed Gus Johnson and Phil Chenier (tied with 4,057) for fourth place all-time in field goals made for the franchise. ... Beal has nine games of 40 or more points, tied with Gilbert Arenas for fourth-place all-time for the franchise. ... Have forced 20-plus turnovers in five straight games.

UP NEXT

Bucks: At the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night.

Wizards: Host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

1st Quarter
MIL Bucks 30
WAS Wizards 25

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:41 +3 Eric Bledsoe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wesley Matthews 3-0
11:28 +2 Bradley Beal made jump shot, assist by Ish Smith 3-2
11:10   Bad pass turnover on Eric Bledsoe, stolen by Ian Mahinmi  
11:01   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Bonga, stolen by Wesley Matthews  
10:57 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made alley-oop shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 5-2
10:41   Ian Mahinmi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
10:34   Out of bounds turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
10:12   Ish Smith missed jump shot  
10:09   MIL team rebound  
9:58 +2 Khris Middleton made jump shot, assist by Wesley Matthews 7-2
9:31 +2 Ish Smith made jump shot 7-4
9:11 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made reverse layup 9-4
9:03 +2 Ian Mahinmi made layup, assist by Ish Smith 9-6
9:03   Shooting foul on Robin Lopez  
9:03 +1 Ian Mahinmi made free throw 9-7
8:52   Personal foul on Isaac Bonga  
8:47   Personal foul on Ian Mahinmi  
8:39   Robin Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
8:32   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
8:24 +3 Wesley Matthews made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 12-7
8:15   Rui Hachimura missed driving layup  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
8:10   Violation  
7:59 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made jump shot 14-7
7:37 +3 Ish Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bradley Beal 14-10
7:22 +3 Eric Bledsoe made 3-pt. jump shot 17-10
7:20   Full timeout called  
7:05   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
7:00   Offensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
7:00   Shooting foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
7:00 +1 Ian Mahinmi made 1st of 2 free throws 17-11
7:00   Ian Mahinmi missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:58   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
6:48   Out of bounds turnover on Eric Bledsoe  
6:28 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rui Hachimura 17-14
6:03   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed jump shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Ish Smith  
5:55   Rui Hachimura missed jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
5:48 +2 Khris Middleton made jump shot 19-14
5:37   Out of bounds turnover on Ish Smith  
5:27 +2 Khris Middleton made jump shot 21-14
5:14 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Moe Wagner 21-17
4:54   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed finger-roll layup  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
4:42   Isaac Bonga missed floating jump shot  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
4:35   Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:29   Defensive rebound by Ish Smith  
4:24   Offensive foul on Ish Smith  
4:24   Turnover on Ish Smith  
4:03   Shooting foul on Moe Wagner  
4:03 +1 Khris Middleton made 1st of 2 free throws 22-17
4:03 +1 Khris Middleton made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-17
3:54   Backcourt turnover on Bradley Beal  
3:39   Offensive foul on Donte DiVincenzo  
3:39   Turnover on Donte DiVincenzo  
3:22 +2 Moe Wagner made layup, assist by Shabazz Napier 23-19
3:09   Marvin Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
3:03 +2 Shabazz Napier made jump shot 23-21
3:01   Full timeout called  
2:43   Traveling violation turnover on Ersan Ilyasova  
2:34   Shooting foul on Ersan Ilyasova  
2:34 +1 Moe Wagner made 1st of 2 free throws 23-22
2:34 +1 Moe Wagner made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-23
2:26 +3 George Hill made 3-pt. jump shot 26-23
2:11 +2 Shabazz Napier made floating jump shot 26-25
1:57   George Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:52   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
1:48   Troy Brown Jr. missed jump shot  
1:43   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
1:34   Bad pass turnover on Donte DiVincenzo, stolen by Isaac Bonga  
1:31   Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:26   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
1:20   George Hill missed driving layup  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Jerome Robinson  
1:13   Troy Brown Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:10   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
0:57   Shooting foul on Moe Wagner  
0:57 +1 Donte DiVincenzo made 1st of 2 free throws 27-25
0:57 +1 Donte DiVincenzo made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-25
0:45   Out of bounds turnover on Shabazz Napier  
0:35   Shooting foul on Shabazz Napier  
0:35 +1 Eric Bledsoe made 1st of 2 free throws 29-25
0:35 +1 Eric Bledsoe made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-25
0:31   Troy Brown Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:27   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
0:23   Personal foul on Isaac Bonga  
0:23   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:23   MIL team rebound  
0:23   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:20   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
0:03   Shabazz Napier missed jump shot  
0:03   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
MIL Bucks 27
WAS Wizards 22

Time Team Play Score
11:53 +2 Troy Brown Jr. made driving layup, assist by Moe Wagner 30-27
11:36   Sterling Brown missed jump shot  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
11:23 +2 Jerome Robinson made finger-roll layup 30-29
11:03   3-second violation turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
10:54   Personal foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
10:48   Shabazz Napier missed jump shot  
10:45   Offensive rebound by Moe Wagner  
10:42   Jerome Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
10:31 +3 Wesley Matthews made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 33-29
10:31   Shooting foul on Isaac Bonga  
10:31   Wesley Matthews missed free throw  
10:26   Defensive rebound by Moe Wagner  
10:14   Moe Wagner missed reverse layup, blocked by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
10:06   Out of bounds turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
9:57   Troy Brown Jr. missed jump shot  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
9:46 +3 Robin Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 36-29
9:30 +2 Rui Hachimura made hook shot 36-31
9:04 +3 Robin Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 39-31
8:57   Full timeout called  
8:48   Out of bounds turnover on Jerome Robinson  
8:29   Shooting foul on Shabazz Napier  
8:29 +1 Khris Middleton made 1st of 2 free throws 40-31
8:29 +1 Khris Middleton made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-31
8:14   Shooting foul on Khris Middleton  
8:14 +1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws 41-32
8:14 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-33
7:50 +3 Wesley Matthews made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khris Middleton 44-33
7:36   Shooting foul on Sterling Brown  
7:36 +1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 3 free throws 44-34
7:36 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 3 free throws 44-35
7:36 +1 Bradley Beal made 3rd of 3 free throws 44-36
7:26   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
7:19   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:15   Offensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
7:05   Shooting foul on Sterling Brown  
7:05 +1 Shabazz Napier made 1st of 2 free throws 44-37
7:05 +1 Shabazz Napier made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-38
6:58   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:54   Defensive rebound by Jerome Robinson  
6:38   Jerome Robinson missed finger-roll layup  
6:38   MIL team rebound  
6:21 +3 George Hill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Robin Lopez 47-38
6:19   Full timeout called  
6:07   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
6:04   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
5:43   Khris Middleton missed layup  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
5:37   Ish Smith missed jump shot  
5:35   Defensive rebound by George Hill  
5:28   George Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
5:05   Ish Smith missed jump shot  
5:04   Personal foul on Ian Mahinmi  
4:46   Lost ball turnover on Wesley Matthews, stolen by Ish Smith  
4:39   Shabazz Napier missed layup  
4:36   Offensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
4:36 +2 Rui Hachimura made dunk 47-40
4:26   Lost ball turnover on Wesley Matthews, stolen by Rui Hachimura  
4:21 +3 Shabazz Napier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ish Smith 47-43
4:19   Full timeout called  
3:59   Out of bounds turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
3:44   Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:41   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
3:39   George Hill missed finger-roll layup  
3:33   Offensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
3:32 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk 49-43
3:13 +2 Ian Mahinmi made hook shot, assist by Rui Hachimura 49-45
2:57   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:53   Offensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
2:52   Offensive foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
2:52   Turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
2:37   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:33   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
2:27   Lost ball turnover on Donte DiVincenzo, stolen by Shabazz Napier  
2:24 +2 Bradley Beal made dunk, assist by Shabazz Napier 49-47
2:09   Out of bounds turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
1:50   Ish Smith missed finger-roll layup  
1:44   Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams  
1:40 +2 Khris Middleton made layup 51-47
1:33   Bad pass turnover on Bradley Beal, stolen by Khris Middleton  
1:27   Eric Bledsoe missed layup  
1:24   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
1:20   Offensive foul on Bradley Beal  
1:20   Turnover on Bradley Beal  
1:05 +2 Donte DiVincenzo made finger-roll layup 53-47
0:55   Personal foul on Eric Bledsoe  
0:55   Ian Mahinmi missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:55   WAS team rebound  
0:55   Ian Mahinmi missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:53   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
0:36 +2 Eric Bledsoe made floating jump shot 55-47
0:17   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
0:11   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
0:01 +2 Khris Middleton made driving layup 57-47
0:00   Rui Hachimura missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   WAS team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
MIL Bucks 38
WAS Wizards 35

Time Team Play Score
11:40 +2 Ian Mahinmi made hook shot, assist by Ish Smith 57-49
11:27 +2 Khris Middleton made jump shot 59-49
11:05   Offensive foul on Bradley Beal  
11:05   Turnover on Bradley Beal  
10:51 +3 Robin Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 62-49
10:31   Ian Mahinmi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
10:26   Shooting foul on Bradley Beal  
10:26 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 1st of 2 free throws 63-49
10:26 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-49
10:15 +2 Bradley Beal made driving layup 64-51
10:15   Shooting foul on Khris Middleton  
10:15   Bradley Beal missed free throw  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
10:09   Shooting foul on Rui Hachimura  
10:09 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 1st of 2 free throws 65-51
10:09 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-51
9:49   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
9:42   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:39   Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
9:33   Ish Smith missed jump shot  
9:30   Offensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
9:30   Personal foul on Robin Lopez  
9:19   Isaac Bonga missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:17   Offensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
9:17   Personal foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
9:17   Full timeout called  
9:03   Rui Hachimura missed jump shot  
8:59   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
8:53 +2 Khris Middleton made jump shot 68-51
8:35   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
8:29 +3 Eric Bledsoe made 3-pt. jump shot 71-51
8:10   Ish Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
7:53   Eric Bledsoe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
7:46   Personal foul on Ersan Ilyasova  
7:40 +2 Bradley Beal made jump shot, assist by Ian Mahinmi 71-53
7:27   Eric Bledsoe missed layup  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
7:18 +2 Bradley Beal made jump shot, assist by Ish Smith 71-55
7:00 +2 Khris Middleton made floating jump shot 73-55
6:41 +2 Ian Mahinmi made layup, assist by Bradley Beal 73-57
6:27   Wesley Matthews missed layup  
6:24   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
6:17   Shooting foul on Ersan Ilyasova  
6:17 +1 Rui Hachimura made 1st of 2 free throws 73-58
6:17 +1 Rui Hachimura made 2nd of 2 free throws