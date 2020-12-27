|
11:48
|
|
|
Tyrese Haliburton turnover (traveling)
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Jevon Carter misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Tyrese Haliburton defensive rebound
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Deandre Ayton shooting foul (Buddy Hield draws the foul)
|
|
11:28
|
|
+1
|
Buddy Hield makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-32
|
11:28
|
|
+1
|
Buddy Hield makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-33
|
11:16
|
|
+2
|
Mikal Bridges makes two point driving layup (Chris Paul assists)
|
27-33
|
11:04
|
|
|
Marvin Bagley III misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Mikal Bridges defensive rebound
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Tyrese Haliburton personal foul (Chris Paul draws the foul)
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Langston Galloway misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Deandre Ayton offensive rebound
|
|
10:33
|
|
+2
|
Jevon Carter makes two point jump shot (Chris Paul assists)
|
29-33
|
10:23
|
|
|
Buddy Hield turnover (bad pass) (Mikal Bridges steals)
|
|
10:22
|
|
+2
|
Mikal Bridges makes two point dunk
|
31-33
|
10:22
|
|
|
Kings 60 second timeout
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Tyrese Haliburton misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Jevon Carter defensive rebound
|
|
9:56
|
|
+2
|
Chris Paul makes two point jump shot
|
33-33
|
9:39
|
|
|
Cory Joseph misses two point driving layup
|
|
9:33
|
|
|
Marvin Bagley III offensive rebound
|
|
9:33
|
|
+2
|
Marvin Bagley III makes two point putback dunk
|
33-35
|
9:20
|
|
|
Jevon Carter misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Harrison Barnes defensive rebound
|
|
9:13
|
|
+2
|
Harrison Barnes makes two point floating jump shot
|
33-37
|
9:13
|
|
|
Chris Paul shooting foul (Harrison Barnes draws the foul)
|
|
9:13
|
|
+1
|
Harrison Barnes makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
33-38
|
8:57
|
|
|
Jevon Carter misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Cory Joseph defensive rebound
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Cory Joseph turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|
|
8:46
|
|
+2
|
Chris Paul makes two point floating jump shot
|
35-38
|
8:28
|
|
|
Marvin Bagley III turnover (lost ball) (Jevon Carter steals)
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Jevon Carter misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Harrison Barnes defensive rebound
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Mikal Bridges blocks Harrison Barnes's two point driving layup
|
|
7:53
|
|
+2
|
Damian Jones makes two point layup (Chris Paul assists)
|
37-38
|
7:36
|
|
|
Mikal Bridges blocks Harrison Barnes's two point jump shot
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Chris Paul defensive rebound
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Chris Paul misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
Tyrese Haliburton defensive rebound
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Cory Joseph misses two point layup
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Buddy Hield offensive rebound
|
|
7:16
|
|
+2
|
Buddy Hield makes two point putback layup
|
37-40
|
6:57
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Payne makes two point floating jump shot
|
39-40
|
6:57
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Payne makes two point floating jump shot
|
39-40
|
6:45
|
|
+3
|
Buddy Hield makes three point jump shot (De'Aaron Fox assists)
|
39-43
|
6:31
|
|
|
Cameron Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
Kings defensive rebound
|
|
6:13
|
|
+2
|
Harrison Barnes makes two point jump shot (De'Aaron Fox assists)
|
39-45
|
6:13
|
|
+2
|
Harrison Barnes makes two point jump shot (De'Aaron Fox assists)
|
39-45
|
5:55
|
|
|
Jae Crowder misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
De'Aaron Fox defensive rebound
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Harrison Barnes misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Suns defensive rebound
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Damian Jones misses two point alley-oop dunk
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Damian Jones misses two point alley-oop dunk
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Harrison Barnes defensive rebound
|
|
5:23
|
|
+3
|
De'Aaron Fox makes three point jump shot (Harrison Barnes assists)
|
39-48
|
5:02
|
|
|
Jae Crowder misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Jae Crowder offensive rebound
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
Devin Booker misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Harrison Barnes defensive rebound
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Buddy Hield misses two point driving layup
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Jae Crowder defensive rebound
|
|
4:35
|
|
+2
|
Jae Crowder makes two point layup (Cameron Payne assists)
|
41-48
|
4:20
|
|
|
Cameron Payne shooting foul (De'Aaron Fox draws the foul)
|
|
4:20
|
|
+1
|
De'Aaron Fox makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
41-49
|
4:20
|
|
+1
|
De'Aaron Fox makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
41-50
|
4:03
|
|
+3
|
Cameron Johnson makes three point jump shot (Devin Booker assists)
|
44-50
|
3:45
|
|
+2
|
Harrison Barnes makes two point driving layup (Tyrese Haliburton assists)
|
44-52
|
3:28
|
|
+3
|
Jae Crowder makes three point jump shot (Deandre Ayton assists)
|
47-52
|
3:04
|
|
|
Richaun Holmes misses two point layup
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Deandre Ayton defensive rebound
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Cameron Payne turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Buddy Hield misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Buddy Hield misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Jae Crowder defensive rebound
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
De'Aaron Fox blocks Deandre Ayton's two point layup
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Harrison Barnes defensive rebound
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Devin Booker shooting foul (De'Aaron Fox draws the foul)
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
De'Aaron Fox technical foul (Double)
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Devin Booker technical foul (Double)
|
|
2:16
|
|
+1
|
De'Aaron Fox makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
47-53
|
2:16
|
|
+1
|
De'Aaron Fox makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
47-54
|
2:03
|
|
|
Devin Booker turnover (double dribble)
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
De'Aaron Fox turnover (lost ball) (Jae Crowder steals)
|
|
1:42
|
|
+2
|
Jae Crowder makes two point finger roll layup (Chris Paul assists)
|
49-54
|
1:35
|
|
|
Chris Paul blocks Harrison Barnes's two point layup
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Jae Crowder defensive rebound
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
De'Aaron Fox personal foul (Cameron Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
De'Aaron Fox personal foul (Cameron Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
1:16
|
|
+2
|
Chris Paul makes two point driving layup
|
51-54
|
1:00
|
|
|
Deandre Ayton blocks Glenn Robinson III's two point driving layup
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Kings offensive rebound
|
|
0:58
|
|
+2
|
Glenn Robinson III makes two point layup (De'Aaron Fox assists)
|
51-56
|
0:58
|
|
+2
|
Glenn Robinson III makes two point layup (De'Aaron Fox assists)
|
51-56
|
0:35
|
|
|
Richaun Holmes shooting foul (Chris Paul draws the foul)
|
|
0:35
|
|
+1
|
Chris Paul makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
52-56
|
0:35
|
|
+1
|
Chris Paul makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
53-56
|
0:35
|
|
+1
|
Chris Paul makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
54-56
|
0:30
|
|
+2
|
De'Aaron Fox makes two point layup
|
54-58
|
0:08
|
|
|
Nemanja Bjelica blocks Devin Booker's two point floating jump shot
|
|
0:08
|
|
|
Suns offensive rebound
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Cameron Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Cameron Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
De'Aaron Fox defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
De'Aaron Fox turnover (lost ball) (Chris Paul steals)
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|