2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Celtics' Marcus Smart expected to return for Game 5
Keeping track of all the injury updates for every NBA playoff series
Injuries aren't something that any team wants to deal with, particularly in the NBA playoffs, but unfortunately it's just part of the game. As teams make their march toward the NBA Finals, they have to adapt to players missing games to injury, and sometimes it can help determine who advances and who goes home.
Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:
No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards
- Raptors: Fred VanVleet (shoulder) and OG Anunoby (ankle) are listed as day-to-day.
- Wizards: None.
No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks
- Celtics: Gordon Hayward (ankle, leg), Kyrie Irving (knee) and Daniel Theis (knee) are out for the postseason. Marcus Smart (thumb) will play in Game 5, barring any setbacks.
- Bucks: John Henson (back) did not travel for Game 5.
No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Miami Heat
- 76ers: None.
- Heat: Dion Waiters (ankle) is out for the postseason. Josh Richardson (shoulder) says there's a 60 percent chance he plays Game 5. He is listed as questionable.
No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers
- Cavaliers: George Hill (back) sat out Game 4 -- Jose Calderon started in his place.
- Pacers: None.
No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves
- Rockets: Luc Mbah a Moute (shoulder) expected to miss first-round series.
- Timberwolves: Jeff Teague played Game 4 despite suffering a jammed finger in the first half. Tyus Jones (knee) sat out Game 4.
No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs
- Warriors: Stephen Curry (knee) and Patrick McCaw (spinal contusion) are expected to miss the first-round series.
- Spurs: Kawhi Leonard (quad) is reportedly out for the postseason.
No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans
- Trail Blazers: Maurice Harkless (knee) missed Game 4.
- Pelicans: DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) is out for the postseason.
No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz
- Thunder: Andre Roberson (knee) is out for the postseason.
- Jazz: None.
