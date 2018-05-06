2018 NBA Playoffs: Jazz vs. Rockets live score, updates, schedule, highlights

Saturday night's playoff madness will be hard to top after LeBron James' game-winner over the Toronto Raptors one-upped an overtime thriller between the Sixers and the Celtics. Boston and Cleveland jumped out to 3-0 series leads in the midst of it all. Sunday's action features two tighter series as the Warriors and Rockets look to turn their 2-1 leads into 3-1 with a shot to close out the series on their respective home courts.

NBA playoff schedule for Sunday, May 6

Game 4: Golden State Warriors 118, New Orleans Pelicans 92



Game 4: Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz, 8 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 4: Warriors vs. Pelicans

The Warriors came back in a big way for Game 4. They responded to their Game 3 loss with a complete and total blowout of the Pelicans. Everybody knew they meant business early on when they rolled out their "Hamptons Five" starting lineup. A group that has never started a game together before.

Lineups turned into the scorer’s table: Warriors starting Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green together for the first time ever. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 6, 2018

The Warriors ripped off an early lead, but the Pelicans fought back to keep it single digits at the end of the half. Sometimes, that's all a team needs to do. Keep it close and hope the ball bounces their way at the end. Kevin Durant didn't let that happen. He had a phenomenal game and finished with 38 points.

Where did everything fall in place for Golden State? The same place it always does. The Warriors win games by dominating the third quarter and Game 4 was no different for them. They blew the game wide open in the third behind the incredible shooting of Durant. If the Pelicans were going to hang around then they had to hang around in the third. They didn't.

The Warriors were +371 in the 3rd quarter this season, best in the NBA. They were +14 in the 3rd tonight, their best this postseason. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 6, 2018

It was just that kind of day for Golden State. The Warriors now hold a commanding 3-1 lead back home for Game 5. The Pelicans will have their work cut out for them from here.

Game 4: Rockets vs. Jazz

The Utah Jazz split the first two road games in Houston, but got ran off their home floor on Friday in large part because of Donovan Mitchell's struggles. They need a win in Salt Lake City on Sunday to avoid a 3-1 deficit before the series shifts back to Houston for Game 5.