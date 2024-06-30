After playing off Nikola Jokic and having the time of his life, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is leaving the Denver Nuggets to sign with the Orlando Magic, as first reported by USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt. The deal is worth $66 million over three years, as first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, and it will have a player option on Year 3, as first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Caldwell-Pope, 31, was a crucial part of the Nuggets' 2023 championship run, but the front office sent clear signals ahead of free agency that it was not willing to pay what it would take to re-sign him. "I think we'll be OK if KCP doesn't return," general manager Calvin Booth said during his post-draft press conference on Wednesday, shortly after referencing Christian Braun's net rating.

For the Magic, Caldwell-Pope fills a glaring hole offensively and reinforces their defensive identity. Orlando was elite defensively last season, but did not have a true 3-and-D guy on the roster and had a serious shooting deficiency. He may not get to play the same style of basketball as he did in Denver, but he will fit in extremely well.

