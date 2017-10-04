Andre Roberson still can't shoot, and the Rockets continue to mock him

We all know that you miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take (which is bad math), but if you're Andre Roberson and you're missing 74 percent of the 3-pointers you do take, you may want to reconsider shooting from beyond the arc. In a preseason game between the Rockets and the Thunder, Roberson pulled up for three while Chris Paul was waiting in the key. Rather than closing out like Paul would do for a shooter that he thought was a threat, Paul instead gave Roberson the most YMCA hand-wave ever seen outside of the Y.

The result was expected, but no less sad for it. Roberson missed -- well -- everything before Paul chased down the rebound yelling, "hell nah!" As the announcers point out, Roberson shot fairly well in playoffs from beyond the arc, going 41 percent (albeit with a small sample size), but it looks like he's back to form. Worth noting is that this is against the same team that openly mocked Roberson after a disastrous free throw attempt in last year's playoffs, so really the Rockets are just a bunch of bullies.

It is the preseason, so it's hard to blame Roberson for pulling up "just because." However, when you're openly disrespected like that it's hard not to let it damage your psyche next time you're alone beyond the arc.