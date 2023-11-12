Charlotte Hornets rookie Brandon Miller exited the team's game against the New York Knicks Sunday afternoon with a left ankle sprain. Miller sustained the injury in the first quarter, but prior to going down he was off to a hot start, putting up 11 points in 10 minutes of action.

The injury occurred when Miller elevated to a bucket at the rim, and when he came down he landed on Josh Hart's foot. He was slow to get up as he was wincing in pain, but after some time managed to limp to the bench under his own power.

Miller tried to play through it for a couple possessions, but quickly came out and walked to the locker room. The Hornets then ruled him out for the remainder of the game. It's an unfortunate injury for Miller, who was the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Miller is averaging 13 points, 4.4 rebounds and nearly two assists so far this season, including a 22-point outing in just his third NBA game. Entering Sunday's game, Miller ranked third amongst rookies in points per game.

Though Miller started the season coming off the bench, he quickly proved he was deserving of a starting spot. His offensive production has been impressive, but so too has his defense. With a seven-foot wingspan Miller uses his length and athleticism to disrupt passes and alter shots.

We'll have to wait and hear from the Hornets to determine the severity of Miller's ankle sprain, but hopefully it won't deter what has otherwise been a solid rookie campaign.