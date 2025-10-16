The Milwaukee Bucks and guard AJ Green agreed to a four-year, $45 million contract extension on Thursday, Green's agent told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Green is coming off the best season of his young career in which he averaged 9.4 points per game and shot 42.7% from 3-point range, the 12th-best mark in the NBA among 174 qualifying players. He shot an even more impressive 44.5% on catch-and-shoot 3-pointers. The Bucks also outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game when Green was on the floor last season, the second-best plus-minus per game on the team behind only superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Green represents a major developmental success for Milwaukee. An undrafted free agent out of Northern Iowa in 2022, Green got a Summer League invitation from the Bucks and spent the 2022-23 season on a two-way contract. He signed a three-year, $6.3 million contract in the summer of 2023 and now has earned by far the biggest payday of his career.

The Bucks hope Green can continue his upward trajectory, and he will play a big role this year in a backcourt that includes veterans Cole Anthony, Gary Trent Jr., Kevin Porter Jr. and Gary Harris, among others. Green has played in all four preseason games this year and is averaging the second-most points (11.3) and minutes (20.4) on the team while shooting 46% from deep.