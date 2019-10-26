Bucks vs. Heat odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Oct. 26 predictions from proven computer model

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks host Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat this Saturday, and tipoff from the Fiserv Forum is set for 5 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is coming off of a road upset over the Houston Rockets in its season-opener. That was a statement game for a Bucks squad that wants to prove last year's 60 wins were no fluke. Even without Malcolm Brogdon and Nikola Mirotic, this Bucks team is still a force to be reckoned with. The Heat also are 1-0 after a 19-point win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Miami played that game without Jimmy Butler (personal), and they'll be missing their All-Star wing again on Saturday. Milwaukee is listed as a 10.5-point home favorite, while the over-under for total points scored is 224 in the latest Bucks vs. Heat odds. Before you make any Heat vs. Bucks picks or NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model is well aware of Milwaukee's home court advantage last year. The Bucks had the second-best cover rate (61.7 percent) at home last season, and their 33-8 record at home was the best in the Eastern Conference.

They had an impressive plus-12.7 point differential at home, up from plus-5.7 on the road. The Bucks lost the first meeting with Miami last year; a game in which Antetokounmpo was in foul trouble throughout. After that, they won the next three games against the Heat by an average of 27 points.

Just because the Milwaukee is dominant at home doesn't mean it will cover the Bucks vs. Heat spread against Miami on Saturday, however.

The model is also aware of how well Miami's young core has played. Point guard Kendrick Nunn was the star of the preseason, averaging 27 points and seven assists per-36 minutes on 48% shooting from beyond the arc. Nunn started the season opener and put up 24 points on efficient shooting. He was joined in the starting lineup by Miami's 2019 first-round selection, Tyler Herro. He knocked down his three-pointers at a red-hot 52 percent clip this preseason, which helped him average 19.3 points per-36 minutes. He played 34 minutes and came two rebounds short of a double-double in Miami's win over the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

The real star of Wednesday's game was Justise Winslow, who looks set to take another step forward in his age-23 season. Winslow finished with 27 points, seven assists, and seven rebounds.

