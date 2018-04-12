Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg will return after missing playoffs for second time in three seasons

Fred Hoiberg entered this season on the hot seat. He hadn't had much success with the Bulls and there have been concerns about his ability to manage a locker room. However, Hoiberg was never given the chance to implement his own system, because he was coaching a roster full of veterans.

This season, the Bulls began the early stages of a rebuild and this gave Hoiberg his first chance as a coach to run his own system. The results were mixed. Their young players showed promise, but the roster didn't have much success. Nothing could be listed as a failure on Hoiberg's fault though because he's sticking around for at least another season.

Fred Hoiberg will be back next season as #Bulls coach, John Paxson says. — Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund) April 12, 2018

This was a good turnaround season for Hoiberg. He proved to the front office that he deserved to keep his job and continue developing their young players. Lauri Markkanen had a strong start to his career under Hoiberg. Zach Lavine had flashes of what he can be with a full healthy season under his belt. Kris Dunn made huge strides. There is potential on this roster for Hoiberg to work with.

Now that Hoiberg finally has a team he can work with, it will be interesting to see how his career pans out. The Bulls' rebuild has given him a lot of breathing room to prove himself as a coach and he already went through his growing pains. However, can he start winning games when expectations flip back to where they were at the start of his career? That's what the Bulls will be asking themselves in the near future.