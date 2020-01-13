Bulls vs. Celtics odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 13 predictions from advanced computer simulation
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between the Bulls and Celtics.
The Chicago Bulls will take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at TD Garden. Boston is 26-11 overall and 15-3 at home, while Chicago is 14-26 overall and 7-12 on the road. The Bulls halted a six-game losing streak on Saturday. The Bulls have lost 15 of 16 games against teams above .500. The Celtics have lost three of their last four games. Boston is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Celtics vs. Bulls odds, while the over-under is set at 216.5. Before entering any Bulls vs. Celtics picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $1,800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 11 on a blistering 26-13 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Celtics vs. Bulls 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Boston was fully in charge on Saturday, breezing past New Orleans 140-105. The Celtics registered their largest margin of victory this season. Jayson Tatum poured in a career-high 41 points. Tatum has scored in double figures in 28 consecutive games. Enes Kanter had season highs in points with 22, and rebounds with 19. Boston scored a season-best 42 points in the second quarter and set another season standard with 72 first half points.
Meanwhile, Chicago beat Detroit 108-99 on Saturday. It was another big night for Zach LaVine, who had 25 points and six assists. The Bulls beat the Pistons for the fourth time in four meetings this season.
The Celtics won the first meeting between the teams on Jan. 4, 111-104.
So who wins Bulls vs. Celtics? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Celtics vs. Bulls spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
