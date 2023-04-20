🔥 The Hot Ticket

Kings at Warriors, 10 p.m. | TV: TNT

Latest Odds: Sacramento Kings +6.5 Bet Now

The Pick: Kings +6.0 (-110)

Key Trend: The Kings are 11-2 ATS in the last 13 meetings in Golden State.

Not many gave the Kings much of a chance in this series. Yet here they are, with a 2-0 series lead as the uphill climb begins for the Warriors. To make matters worse for Golden State, they'll have to win Game 3 without Draymond Green.

Even without Green on the floor for Game 3, it's still not surprising that the Warriors are favored. Still, the Kings are more than capable of covering this number on the road. They possess a 5-1 record ATS over their last six meeting against the defending champions. Sacramento has also won three of those contests outright, including three of the last four.

It's quite possible that Sacramento big man Domantas Sabonis (if he plays -- he's listed as questionable) dominates without Green guarding him in Game 3. On top of that, De'Aaron Fox has been the straw that stirs the drink for the Kings. Throughout the series, Fox has averaged a series-high 31.0 points-per-game and hit six threes over the first three games. It wouldn't shock me if the Warriors squeak out a victory, but I believe that the Kings keep this one close.

💰 More Picks

Jets at Golden Knights, 10 p.m. | TV: TBS

Latest Odds: Vegas Golden Knights -170 Bet Now

The Pick: Golden Knights (-165) -- The Jets outplayed the Golden Knights in Game 1, but while the 5-1 performance was impressive, I'm not expecting a similar showing in Game 2. Prior to the start of the series, I said that I wouldn't be surprised if Hellebuyck single-handedly wins the Jets a game or two. That's already happened, so I expect Vegas to have more success against him this time around.

Over their last 10 games, the Golden Knights have a 7-3 record following a home loss of at least three goals. It'll be interesting to see if head coach Bruce Cassidy goes away from Laurent Brossoit in net for Game 2. Regardless, this is the kind of spot where I could see a huge game from Jack Eichel, as well as a strong defensive performance from the Golden Knights.

Key Trend: The Golden Knights are 12-4 in their last 16 home games

76ers at Nets, 7:30 p.m. | TV: TNT

The Pick: Tyrese Maxey Over 19.5 Points (-121) -- The story has been all about MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid when it comes to the Sixers. However, Embiid has tallied just 26 and 20-point performances in the first two games against the Nets. That's because Philadelphia has offered more of a balanced offensive attack.

With that in mind, I'm all over Tyrese Maxey's points prop in this spot. Maxey has averaged 21.3 points-per-game in four contests against the Nets this season, including the first two games of this opening round series. Maxey is fresh off of a 33-point performance in Game 2. I'd expect Maxey to continue to be aggressive and show from the perimeter. After all, he's shooting 50.0 percent (9-of-18) from three in the series. If his shot keeps falling, he should easily get to the 20-point mark here.

Key Trend: Maxey has scored at least 20 points in two of his four games against the Nets this season