A matchup between Eastern Conference hopefuls takes place on Monday's NBA schedule as the Orlando Magic visit the Cleveland Cavaliers. Orlando (23-21) has lost three games in a row, including a Saturday defeat to Cleveland, 119-105. The Cavs (27-20) are riding a three-game winning streak and have won five of the last six. Franz Wagner (ankle) is out for Orlando, while Darius Garland (toe) is out for Cleveland.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from Rocket Arena in Cleveland. The Cavs lead the all-time series 68-62. The latest Magic vs. Cavaliers odds have Cleveland as 5.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 227.5. Before making any Cavaliers vs. Magic picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 15 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 37-16 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated Magic vs. Cavaliers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Cavs vs. Magic:

Magic vs. Cavaliers spread: Cleveland -5.5 at DraftKings Magic vs. Cavaliers over/under: 227.5 points Magic vs. Cavaliers money line: Cleveland -227, Orlando +188 Magic vs. Cavaliers picks: See picks at SportsLine Magic vs. Cavaliers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Cavs vs. Magic picks

After 10,000 simulations of Magic vs. Cavaliers, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (227.5). Three of the last four meetings in Cleveland between these two have gone over, while three of the Cavs' last four home games overall have gone over. As for Orlando, the Over is 7-4 for the Magic when they're underdogs, which is the second-highest Over percentage in the NBA this season.

Both teams have deep rosters as a total of 11 players are forecasted to reach double-figures, and that includes a pair of players eclipsing 20 points. The Cavs rank in the top five in 3-pointers per game, as well as 2-point percentage, while Orlando tops the league in free throws per game. With that, the model projects 231 combined points as the Over hits in 54.7% of simulations.

It also says one side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time.

So who wins Magic vs. Cavs, and which side of the spread hits in almost 70% of simulations?