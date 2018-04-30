Celtics vs. 76ers odds, Game 1: NBA Playoffs 2018 picks, predictions from advanced computer model

A historic Eastern Conference rivalry is renewed Monday night when the Celtics host the 76ers for Game 1 of their NBA playoff series at 8 p.m. ET.



The Sixers are posted as road favorites for the opener at -3.5. The Over-Under, or total points Vegas believes will be scored, is 207.



The Sixers bowled over the Heat in five games in Round 1 of the NBA playoffs, while the Celtics needed seven to get past the Bucks. Philly has won 20 of its past 21 games, but Boston took three of four in the regular-season series.



Joel Embiid, who scores 22 points and grabs 11 rebounds. J.J. Redick is projected to add 18 for Philly.

The model knows the Celtics received less than one game of action from Gordon Hayward before a season-ending injury and have been without star guard Kyrie Irving since March 14. They still earned the No. 2 seed.



The injury issues continue, as Jaylen Brown is considered doubtful for Monday after injuring his hamstring in Game 7 against Milwaukee.



Al Horford and Terry Rozier stepped it up against the Bucks. And although Jayson Tatum had a 26-point game and Brown scored 30 in one win, Horford (22 points, 9.8 rebounds in Boston's wins) and Rozier (22 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists) have keyed the postseason run.



In Philly, the focus is on Embiid and rookie standout Ben Simmons, but Redick has emerged as a reliable third option, leading the Sixers in scoring in three of their five playoff games. He's averaging 21.6 points in April, well over his regular season mark of 17.1.



