The Utah Jazz (36-40) will try to improve their slim playoff chances when they face the Boston Celtics (53-24) on Friday night. Utah snapped its four-game losing streak with a 128-117 win at San Antonio on Wednesday, but it is still 1.5 games back of Oklahoma City for the final spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament. Boston is coming off one of the most impressive wins of any team in the NBA this season, cruising to a 140-99 win at Milwaukee.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from TD Garden. Boston is favored by 13.5 points in the latest Celtics vs. Jazz odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 232.

Celtics vs. Jazz spread: Celtics -13.5

Celtics vs. Jazz over/under: 232 points

Celtics vs. Jazz money line: Boston -1000, Utah +650

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston is coming off one of the most impressive wins of any team in the NBA this season, rolling to a 140-99 victory at Milwaukee on Thursday night. The Celtics shot 22 of 43 from 3-point range and moved within two games of the Bucks for the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 70 points in a win that gives Boston the tiebreaker over Milwaukee in the NBA standings.

Grant Williams knocked down a career-high seven 3-pointers against Utah earlier this month, scoring 23 points and grabbing four rebounds. Tatum leads the Celtics with 30.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, while Brown is adding 26.9 points and 6.9 boards. They have won and covered the spread in four of their last five games.

Why the Jazz can cover

Utah was without Lauri Markkanen (hand), Collin Sexton (hamstring), Jordan Clarkson (finger), Rudy Gay (back) and Kelly Olynyk (illness) on Wednesday, but it was still able to beat San Antonio in a 128-117 final. Olynyk is questionable to return on Friday night, while the other four players will remain sidelined. Talen Horton-Tucker stepped up on Wednesday, scoring a career-high 41 points on 15 of 25 shooting.

Horton-Tucker went 6 of 11 from 3-point range and upped his season scoring average to 9.9 points per game. The Jazz picked up a 118-117 win over Boston on March 18, overcoming a 19-point deficit and sealing the game with a blocked 3-pointer in the final second. They have won five of the last six meetings between these teams and have covered the spread in eight of their last 11 games overall. Utah will likely face a Celtics team without Al Horford in the lineup as the veteran has not played in the second night of a back-to-back all season.

