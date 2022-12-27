The Houston Rockets will take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at TD Garden. Boston is 24-10 overall and 13-5 at home, while the Rockets are 10-23 overall and 4-13 on the road. This is the first meeting between these teams this year, but Boston comes in having won four straight matchups.

Boston is favored by 14.5 points in the latest Celtics vs. Rockets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 231. Before entering any Rockets vs. Celtics picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 11 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 33-13 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning almost $1,800. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Rockets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Rockets vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Rockets spread: Celtics -14.5

Celtics vs. Rockets over/under: 231 points

Celtics vs. Rockets money line: Boston -1400, Houston +800

Celtics vs. Rockets picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Celtics

Boston's game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday was close at halftime, but the Celtics turned on the heat in the second half with 77 points. Boston put the hurt on Milwaukee with a sharp 139-118 victory. Power forward Jayson Tatum continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 41 points and five assists in addition to seven boards.

The Celtics are elite offensively, leading the NBA in both points per game and offensive efficiency. Tatum is one of the MVP favorites with averages of 30.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. Four different players are shooting over 40% from beyond the arc, including veteran Al Horford, who ranks fifth in the league with 45.1% from deep.

What you need to know about the Rockets

Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for Houston in a 133-118 win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday. Houston's point guard Kevin Porter Jr. was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finishing with 36 points, nine dimes and seven rebounds.

However, allowing an average of 115.4 points per game, Houston hasn't exactly asserted itself on the defensive end and ranks 27th in defensive efficiency. The young Rockets are also a bit careless on the other end of the court as their 17.2 turnovers are the most in the NBA. But a bright spot is that No. 3 overall pick, Jabari Smith Jr., has overcome a rough start to his pro career as he's putting up 14.1 points on 45.1% shooting over his last 17 games after averaging just 10.2 points on 31.3% through his first 15 games.

How to make Celtics vs. Rockets picks

The model has simulated Celtics vs. Rockets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Rockets vs. Celtics? And which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.