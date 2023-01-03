The Boston Celtics put the NBA's best record on the line on Tuesday with a cross-conference road matchup. Boston is 26-11 overall and 11-6 on the road this season, and the Celtics will face an Oklahoma City Thunder team that boasts a 10-9 home mark. Robert Williams III (knee) is questionable to play for the Celtics. Aleksej Pokusevski (tibia) and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle) are out for the Thunder.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET in Oklahoma City. Caesars Sportsbook lists Boston as a 9-point road favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 235.5 in the latest Celtics vs. Thunder odds.

Celtics vs. Thunder spread: Celtics -9

Celtics vs. Thunder over/under: 235.5 points

Celtics vs. Thunder money line: Celtics -365, Thunder +285

BOS: The Celtics are 9-8 against the spread in road games

OKC: The Thunder are 11-8 against the spread in home games

Why the Celtics can cover



Boston is led by a pair of star wings in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Tatum is in the top five of the NBA in scoring with 30.9 points per game, and he adds 8.1 rebounds and quality defense. Brown is averaging 27.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while shooting 49.5% from the field, and the duo keys the NBA's best offense. Boston leads the NBA in offensive efficiency, scoring 117.2 points per 100 possessions, and the Celtics are in the top three in free throw accuracy (82.7%) and true shooting percentage.

Boston is shooting 47.9% from the field, including strong numbers on 2-point attempts (57.5%) and 3-point attempts (37.3%). The Celtics also commit only 13.6 turnovers per game against 26.5 assists per game, and Boston is facing an Oklahoma City squad that is dead-last in the NBA in defensive rebound rate.

Why the Thunder can cover

Oklahoma City is above-average defensively, yielding only 1.12 points per possession this season. The Thunder create 16.9 turnovers per game, a top-three mark in the NBA, and Oklahoma City ranks in the top eight in steals (8.0 per game) and blocked shots (5.2 per game). Boston also struggles to create free throw attempts on offense, allowing Oklahoma City to play with aggression near the rim.

On the offensive side, the Thunder are led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is averaging 30.8 points on 49.9% shooting. He has 11 games with at least 35 points this season, and Gilgeous-Alexander is the centerpiece of a team that ranks in the top five of the NBA with 55.4 points in the paint per game. Oklahoma City is also in the top ten of the league with a 13.9% turnover rate, while Boston is in the bottom quartile of the league in turnover creation on defense.

