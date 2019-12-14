Clippers vs. Bulls odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 14 predictions from advanced computer model

The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at the United Center. Chicago is 9-18 overall and 5-10 at home, while Los Angeles is 20-7 overall and 7-6 on the road. The Clippers are 16-11 against the spread on the season while the Bulls have improved to 13-14 against the spread with covers in six of their last eight games. The Clippers have won seven consecutive games against the Bulls, but Chicago has covered in two of the last three head-to-head meetings. Los Angeles is favored by 4.5 points in the Bulls vs. Clippers odds, while the over-under is set at 216.5. Before entering any Clippers vs. Bulls picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Chicago came up short against Charlotte on Friday, falling 83-73. Bulls guard Zach LaVine had a tough game: he played for 35 minutes with 4-for-19 shooting. LaVine is averaging 22.3 points per game to lead Chicago, but he's shot 40 percent or worse from the floor in four of his last five games and the Bulls have lost each of those contests straight up. With Lauri Markkanen also struggling (39.1 percent shooting from the floor) and Otto Porter Jr. (foot) out, the Bulls need efficient scoring from LaVine on a nightly basis to compete offensively.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 37 turnovers, Los Angeles took down Minnesota 124-117 on Friday. Los Angeles forward Paul George was one of the most active players for the squad as he shot 6-for-15 from beyond the arc and finished with 46 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard had 42 points and 11 rebounds, making Leonard and George the first two players in Clippers history to score 40 points in the same game. This will be the fifth game in seven days for the Clippers, but Los Angeles has handled the first four legs of this stretch well, winning and covering in each matchup.

