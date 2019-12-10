Heat vs. Hawks odds, spread: : 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 10 predictions from advanced computer
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Heat and Hawks. Here are the results:
Get ready for a Southeast Division battle as the Atlanta Hawks and the Miami Heat will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami is 17-6 overall and 10-0 at home, while Atlanta is 6-17 overall and 3-9 on the road. The Heat beat the Hawks twice in a three-day, home-and-home series in October, winning 112-97 on Oct. 29, then 106-97 two days later. The Hawks have won two of their past three games but have lost five of eight overall. The Heat have won five of their past six. Miami is favored by nine points in the latest Heat vs. Hawks odds, while the over-under is set at 218.5. Before entering any Hawks vs. Heat picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 8 on a blistering 16-7 run on all top-rated NBA against the spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Heat vs. Hawks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Miami ultimately got the desired result on Sunday. The Heat secured an 110-105 win over Chicago. The Heat have won their first 10 games at home, and are off to their best start in franchise history on their turf.
Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn combined for 46 and 47 points in the last two wins over Atlanta.
The game between Atlanta and Charlotte was still a pretty decisive one, as Atlanta wrapped it up with a 122-107 victory. The Hawks can attribute much of their success to Trae Young, who had 30 points and nine assists along with six boards. Young has scored 69 points in his last two games. He is averaging 34.4 points over his last eight games.
Jabari Parker had 19 points and seven rebounds. He has scored in double figures in all but two games since he moved to the starting unit.
The Heat have allowed their opponents an average of 8.6 steals per game, the fourth most in the league. The Hawks enter the contest with 8.74 steals per game on average, good for fourth best in the league.
So who wins Heat vs. Hawks? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Heat vs. Hawks spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
