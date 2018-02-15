Isaiah Thomas, Rajon Rondo ejected after multiple altercations, lots of trash talk

It doesn't look like Pelicans point guard Rajon Rondo and Lakers point guard Isaiah Thomas will be exchanging Valentine's Day cards any time soon.

Rondo and Thomas were ejected from Wednesday's game in New Orleans after repeated altercations. Things first escalated when Rondo caught Thomas with a forearm to the face toward the end of the first quarter. Rondo was assessed a flagrant foul, and the two players continued to talk trash to each other as Thomas took the free throws.

Rajon Rondo & Isaiah Thomas going at it in New Orleans #NBA pic.twitter.com/WEu3G4vj6I — FOXSports NewOrleans (@FOXSportsNOLA) February 15, 2018

On the ensuing inbounds pass, Thomas and Rondo bumped each other multiple times until the refs finally had enough. Rondo was ejected from the game first, and Thomas got the boot shortly afterward.

The two never got into an actual fight, but it was clear that the refs weren't going to tolerate any more from either player. As the Pelicans broadcast team mentioned, Rondo had some choice things to say about Thomas potentially getting a tribute video from the Boston Celtics last month.

Rajon Rondo was irked to hear that the Celtics would honor Isaiah Thomas on any night. "What has he done?” Rondo asked. Told that he led the Celtics to the conference finals last year, Rondo remarked, “Oh, that’s what we celebrate around here?” — Bill Doyle (@BillDoyle15) January 17, 2018

More Rondo on IT: “This is the Boston Celtics. This isn’t the Phoenix Suns, no disrespect to any other organization, but you don’t hang conference titles. Do we hang going to the conference finals? What do we hang here?”

Title banners, Rondo was told.

“OK, cool,” Rondo said. — Bill Doyle (@BillDoyle15) January 17, 2018

We don't know for sure whether Rondo's comments led to the tension between him and Thomas on Wednesday, but it certainly couldn't have helped.