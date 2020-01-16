Jazz vs. Pelicans odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 16 predictions from advanced computer model

The Utah Jazz will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is 15-26 overall and 7-12 at home, while Utah is 28-12 overall and 13-9 on the road. The Jazz have won 15 of their past 16 games and have beaten the Pelicans twice already this season. The Pelicans have won nine of their past 13 games. Utah is favored by five points in the latest Pelicans vs. Jazz odds, while the over-under is set at 225.5. Before entering any Jazz vs. Pelicans picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but New Orleans ultimately got the result it was hoping for on Monday with a 117-110 victory over Detroit. Jahlil Okafor had 25 points and 14 rebounds. Lonzo Ball just missed a triple-double with 17 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. Rookie Nicolo Melli made his first NBA start and had a season-high 20 points.

Brandon Ingram (knee), Jrue Holiday (elbow), JJ Redick (hamstring) and Derrick Favors (hamstring) all missed the game against the Pistons and are listed as day-to-day.

Meanwhile, Utah didn't have too much trouble with Brooklyn on Tuesday, as the Jazz won 118-107. The Jazz's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Rudy Gobert, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 18 rebounds, and Joe Ingles, who shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 27 points.

The Jazz beat the Pelicans 128-120 on Nov. 23 and 128-126 on Jan. 6. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 35 points in the most recent meeting.

