Kevin Durant gets into Twitter debate with rapper about Cavs trading LeBron James
Durant took on rapper Lil Dicky and actually might have lost
NBA champion and Finals MVP Kevin Durant hasn't been afraid to speak his mind this offseason. The Golden State Warriors forward has used social media to voice opinions about various NBA topics, from Russell Westbrook winning MVP to the Warriors adding Swaggy P to the roster.
His latest comments refer to LeBron James, and his potential free agency following the 2017-18 season. Durant responded to a tweet by rapper Lil Dicky (seems random, but Durant appeared in one of his music videos in 2015 so they presumably have a pre-existing relationship), that said the Cavs should trade LeBron while they still have him.
The conversation didn't end there, as the two went back and forth in a debate about ownership vs. players and LeBron's obligation to Cleveland.
Is it just me or did Lil Dicky just win the debate? KD started off saying there's no way you trade LeBron and he ended up with "either way they are good lol" ... never get into a battle of words with a professional rapper, I suppose.
In all seriousness, there have been plenty of rumors that LeBron will leave Cleveland at the end of the upcoming season, but there's no way the Cavs would actually consider moving him unless he flat-out tells them he's not coming back. Even in that situation LeBron would control his own destiny, as he's one of only three NBA players (Carmelo Anthony and Dirk Nowitzki being the others) to hold a no-trade clause.
