Kevin Durant gets into Twitter debate with rapper about Cavs trading LeBron James

NBA champion and Finals MVP Kevin Durant hasn't been afraid to speak his mind this offseason. The Golden State Warriors forward has used social media to voice opinions about various NBA topics, from Russell Westbrook winning MVP to the Warriors adding Swaggy P to the roster.

His latest comments refer to LeBron James, and his potential free agency following the 2017-18 season. Durant responded to a tweet by rapper Lil Dicky (seems random, but Durant appeared in one of his music videos in 2015 so they presumably have a pre-existing relationship), that said the Cavs should trade LeBron while they still have him.

If I'm Cleveland, I'm one thousand percent trading LeBron — LD (@lildickytweets) August 16, 2017

u can't trade a legend. He is Cleveland, he gets to hold the cards — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 16, 2017

The conversation didn't end there, as the two went back and forth in a debate about ownership vs. players and LeBron's obligation to Cleveland.

He did it, they won. If I'm him I despise Gilbert for a variety of reasons. If I'm Gilbert, I'm getting something back this time. He's gone — LD (@lildickytweets) August 16, 2017

I feel what you're saying. Most owners think that way, but then you realize it's lebron james. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 16, 2017

I know,not easy. His love for Clev got them 1 but his warranted disdain for ownership is gonna cost them another. So I blow it up b4 he does — LD (@lildickytweets) August 16, 2017

last time he left they got like 3 number one picks. So either way they are good lol — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 16, 2017

Is it just me or did Lil Dicky just win the debate? KD started off saying there's no way you trade LeBron and he ended up with "either way they are good lol" ... never get into a battle of words with a professional rapper, I suppose.

In all seriousness, there have been plenty of rumors that LeBron will leave Cleveland at the end of the upcoming season, but there's no way the Cavs would actually consider moving him unless he flat-out tells them he's not coming back. Even in that situation LeBron would control his own destiny, as he's one of only three NBA players (Carmelo Anthony and Dirk Nowitzki being the others) to hold a no-trade clause.