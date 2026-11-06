The New York Knicks have released a statement supporting Taylor Swift's fandom after recent comments from reserve guards Tyler Kolek and Deuce McBride.

"Taylor Swift has been a Knicks fan for many years, has a long history with Madison Square Garden, and we are incredibly appreciative of her support of the organization," a Knicks spokesperson said.

Earlier this month, Kolek called Swift's fandom "a little performative" on an NBA 2K League video. Kolek and McBride were playing a game called "Deflected," where they have to compete in NBA 2K to avoid answering awkward questions. After McBride scored on the game, Kolek had to answer: "Who's the fakest celebrity fan you've seen sitting courtside in an NBA game?"

"At the Knicks games, I would say it's very performative," Kolek said. "Because they just want to be seen at the game; they're not necessarily fans. Maybe Taylor Swift?"

"I would agree," McBride said.

"I don't know if I've seen her at any other games," Kolek said.

"Swifties not gonna like that answer," McBride replied.

"No, I'm gonna get some hate from the Swifties," Kolek acknowledged. "I get she's got a lot going on, so she can't come all the time, but it's a little performative."

This is not the first time Swift's Knicks fandom has been questioned. "She's not a Knicks fan. Get outta here, girl," broadcaster Monica McNutt said in June after Swift sat courtside during Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals, which the Knicks won with a historic 29-point comeback. McNutt later apologized for the comments.

Swift was born and raised in Pennsylvania, but has been a Knicks fan since moving to New York over a decade ago. Here's an excerpt from an interview with Time Magazine in 2014:

You recently moved to New York. Are you a Knicks fan now? Yeah, totally. You realize they're not very good. I love them, though. Why does that matter? So you run into a bunch of different, interesting types of people at the Met Ball. I've gone the last four years. And the most normal people at that event, every single time, are Amar'e Stoudemire and his wife Alexis. I talk with them and hang with them every time I'm there. So I've always had this sort of love of the Knicks, just because Amar'e is so cool. And also I performed at the Knicks'—at Madison Square Garden's—Kids Talent Competition at halftime when I was 12 or 13. And ever since then I've had this kind of sparkly, magical opinion of Madison Square Garden and the Knicks, since they let me sing when I was a little kid.

Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce were married at Madison Square Garden during a lavish wedding in July.