Knicks vs. Hawks odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 17 predictions from proven computer model

The Atlanta Hawks will take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. New York is 6-21 overall and 3-10 at home, while Atlanta is 6-21 overall and 3-11 on the road. Atlanta is still without star forward John Collins as his suspension lasts until Dec. 23, and the Hawks have struggled against the spread of late, failing to cover in four of their last six. Meanwhile, the Knicks have come through for bettors of late, covering in four of their last five games. On Tuesday, New York is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Knicks vs. Hawks odds, while the over-under is set at 224.5.

New York was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as it fell 111-105 to Denver. However, the Knicks did manage their third consecutive cover as 10-point underdogs in that game as Julius Randle had 20 points and nine rebounds while Elfrid Payton had 10 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds off the bench. The Knicks got 37 bench points in that contest and having similar productivity from the likes of Payton, Mitchell Robinson, Kevin Knox and Bobby Portis on Tuesday night would do a lot to help them pursue their fourth straight cover on Tuesday against Atlanta.

Meanwhile, the Hawks lost 101-96 against the Lakers on Sunday but did manage to force 24 turnovers on their way to a cover. The losing side was boosted by Trae Young, who had 30 points and seven assists along with six boards. Young has taken a big step forward in his second season, averaging 27.8 points and 8.5 assists per game and carrying the Hawks offensively with Collins out. Rookie De'Andre Hunter has stepped up of late, averaging 15.8 points per game in his last four outings with two 20-point performances.

