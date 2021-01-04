The Atlanta Hawks will take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at State Farm Arena. The Hawks are 4-2 overall and 1-1 at home, while New York is 3-3 overall and 2-2 on the road. The Hawks won two of the three meetings between the teams last season.

Atlanta is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Hawks vs. Knicks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 223.5.

Hawks vs. Knicks spread: Hawks -6.5

Hawks vs. Knicks over-under: 224 points

Hawks vs. Knicks money line: New York +235 Atlanta -275

What you need to know about the Hawks

The Hawks lost for the second time in three games on Saturday, 96-91 to Cleveland. Atlanta could not hold onto a 15-point third quarter lead. The Hawks committed 22 turnovers in the first three quarters. Clint Capela finished with 16 points and 16 rebounds. He has led the team in rebounds in each of his four games played. De'Andre Hunter had 17 points.

Trae Young registered his second point/assist double-double in three games, with 16 points and 10 assists. He is tied for third in the NBA in scoring (28.2 points per game) and is fourth in assists (8.3). Atlanta ranks second in the NBA in points per game (120.0), rebounds per game (49.2), free throws made per game (22.7), free throws attempted per game (27.8), three-pointers made (81) and second-chance points per game (16.5). Rajon Rondo (knee) is doubtful for Monday's game and Kevin Huerter (ankle) is questionable. Tony Snell (foot) is out.

What you need to know about the Knicks

New York beat Indiana 106-102 on Saturday. Austin Rivers put the Knicks ahead on a 3-pointer with 3:23 remaining and made another clutch basket to seal the victory. It was just the second time that New York beat Indiana in the last 11 matchups between the teams. RJ Barrett had 25 points to lead the Knicks and Julius Randle notched a triple-double with 13 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. Mitchell Robinson finished with 16 points and nine rebounds. Rivers had 15 points in 17 minutes.

The Knicks shot 12 for 27 from 3-point range after missing 33 of 36 attempts vs. Toronto on Thursday. Monday's game vs. the the Hawks will be the final one on a four-game road trip for the Knicks after they won two of the first three. Randle had 33 points and 11 rebounds in his most recent meeting with Atlanta. He is averaging 21.2 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. Alec Burks has missed the past three games with an ankle injury and is questionable for Monday's game.

