Knicks vs. Spurs score: Live updates from NBA Finals as New York goes for 3-0 lead at MSG

This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

For the first time this century, the New York Knicks are hosting an NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks will look to take a commanding 3-0 series lead against the San Antonio Spurs in Monday night's Game 3 as New York enters two wins away from its first championship in 53 years. The Knicks have won 13 consecutive playoff games and will have a raucous crowd at MSG, where ticket prices have soared and security was heightened with President Donald Trump set to attend Monday's game.

The Knicks won two close games in San Antonio to open the series. Jalen Brunson came up clutch in Game 1 as the Knicks erased a 14-point deficit. The Spurs came back from the same margin late in Game 2 and were on the verge of tying the series, but Victor Wembanyama committed a costly turnover in the final seconds and then missed a good look at a game-winning jumper.

Spurs vs. Knicks: Game 3 info

Time : 8:30 p.m. ET | Date : Monday, June 8

: 8:30 p.m. ET | : Monday, June 8 Location : Madison Square Garden -- New York

: Madison Square Garden -- New York TV channel : ABC | Live stream : fubo (Try for free)

: ABC | : fubo (Try for free) Odds (via FanDuel): Knicks -1.5 | O/U: 216.5

Can Wemby and the Spurs pick up a needed Game 3 victory in a hostile environment? Or will the Knicks send their fans into a frenzy and get themselves one win away from an improbable title?

CBS Sports will have live updates, analysis and highlights throughout Game 3. Follow along below.