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Knicks vs. Spurs score: Live updates from NBA Finals as New York goes for 3-0 lead at MSG

The Knicks are hosting their first Finals game at Madison Square Garden since 1999 on Monday as they look to take a commanding series lead

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For the first time this century, the New York Knicks are hosting an NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks will look to take a commanding 3-0 series lead against the San Antonio Spurs in Monday night's Game 3 as New York enters two wins away from its first championship in 53 years. The Knicks have won 13 consecutive playoff games and will have a raucous crowd at MSG, where ticket prices have soared and security was heightened with President Donald Trump set to attend Monday's game.

The Knicks won two close games in San Antonio to open the series. Jalen Brunson came up clutch in Game 1 as the Knicks erased a 14-point deficit. The Spurs came back from the same margin late in Game 2 and were on the verge of tying the series, but Victor Wembanyama committed a costly turnover in the final seconds and then missed a good look at a game-winning jumper.

Spurs vs. Knicks: Game 3 info

  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET | Date: Monday, June 8
  • Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York
  • TV channel: ABC | Live streamfubo (Try for free)
  • Odds (via FanDuel): Knicks -1.5 | O/U: 216.5

Can Wemby and the Spurs pick up a needed Game 3 victory in a hostile environment? Or will the Knicks send their fans into a frenzy and get themselves one win away from an improbable title? 

CBS Sports will have live updates, analysis and highlights throughout Game 3. Follow along below.

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Spurs 19, Knicks 9 -- 6:49, 1st quarter

San Antonio couldn't ask for a better start. Victor Wembanyama has nine points in five-plus minutes, matching the Knicks' total by himself. Wemby has four baskets all at the rim and looks aggressive. Stephon Castle has added seven points for the Spurs.

The Knicks have had a few ugly turnovers and Mikal Bridges has two fouls. Luckily for New York, Josh Hart has knocked down two 3s to prevent it from being more lopsided.

 
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Wemby, Spurs off to strong start

This is essentially a must-win for the Spurs, who cannot afford to fall down 3-0, and they've come out with the requisite level of intensity. Already, they've taken a double-digit lead and are 8 of 10 from the field, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range. Victor Wembanyama, who had a rough end to Game 2, is off to an excellent start. He's 4 of 4 for nine points, and has matched the Knicks by himself.

The Spurs have done a great job getting him the ball near the basket, making it easy for him to finish

 
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Tip off at MSG

They're underway at Madison Square Garden for the first NBA Finals action in the building this century.

 
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The President arrives at Game 3

Donald Trump has made it to his seat at Madison Square Garden. We're about 10 minutes away from tip-off.

 
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NBA Finals overreactions

We've been treated to two great games in these Finals. The Knicks have won them both (and have won their last 13). And while New Yorkers dream of a parade by the end of the week, there's still a long way to go before we crown a champ. With that in mind, John Gonzalez is making a few NBA Finals overreactions through two games.

NBA Finals overreactions: Knicks a team of destiny? Victor Wembanyama sinking the Spurs?
John Gonzalez
NBA Finals overreactions: Knicks a team of destiny? Victor Wembanyama sinking the Spurs?
 
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Spike Lee's Game 3 outfit

 
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Johnson on the MSG crowd

 
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Goodbye to the Giannis/Knicks trade chatter?

Why a Knicks playoff hero could be changing the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade sweepstakes
Jack Maloney
Why a Knicks playoff hero could be changing the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade sweepstakes

It wasn't long ago when the Knicks were considered the frontrunner to land Giannis Antetokounmpo in a trade. The fit made sense, and Giannis reportedly liked New York as a potential destination. Giannis is still on the trade block. But the Knicks are in the NBA Finals, with Karl-Anthony Towns playing the best basketball of his career.

 
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Talk about heightened security

Impressively, the security guard scanning Wemby did not need a step-ladder.
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