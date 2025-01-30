The Washington Wizards will host the Los Angeles Lakers for cross-conference action in the NBA on Thursday. The Wizards are 6-40 on the season and have the worst record in the NBA, while the Lakers are 26-19 and currently sit fifth in the Western Conference. Los Angeles has won the last five head-to-head matchups between these two franchises, but Washington has covered the spread in three of the last four meetings.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Los Angeles is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Wizards vs. Lakers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 223.5. Before you make any Lakers vs. Wizards picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 15 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 140-100 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated Washington vs. Los Angeles 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Lakers vs. Wizards:

Wizards vs. Lakers spread: Washington +8.5

Wizards vs. Lakers over/under: 223.5 points

Wizards vs. Lakers money line: Washington +273, Los Angeles -346

Why the Wizards can cover

The Wizards are currently in the midst of a 14-game losing streak and have also failed to cover the spread in five of their last six outings. However, Washington has covered the spread in five of its last six games at home against the Lakers, including a comfortable cover as 13-point underdogs in a 125-120 loss last April.

The Wizards are currently in the midst of a 14-game losing streak and have also failed to cover the spread in five of their last six outings. However, Washington has covered the spread in five of its last six games at home against the Lakers, including a comfortable cover as 13-point underdogs in a 125-120 loss last April.

The franchise is very clearly in the hunt for Duke star Cooper Flagg in the 2025 NBA Draft, but the development of No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr has been impressive of late. He's averaging 11.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 blocks but missed Wednesday's game with an ankle injury and is a game-time decision for Thursday. Bilal Coulibaly and Carlton Carrington give the Wizards a couple more players age-20 or under who are creating optimism for Washington's future, with the former averaging 12.4 points and the latter second amongst rookies with 3.8 assists.

Why the Lakers can cover

Meanwhile, the Lakers are coming off a 118-104 loss to the 76ers on Tuesday where Anthony Davis had to leave the game with foot injury. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak, but LeBron James did put in a strong performance with 31 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

Los Angeles also captured a 111-88 victory over Washington on Jan. 21 at Crypto.com Arena where James registered a triple-double. Davis is out for Thursday's game, but L.A. still has more than enough to cover the spread as Austin Reaves and Dorian Finney-Smith both scored 16 points in last week's victory over the Wizards.

How to make Wizards vs. Lakers picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Los Angeles vs. Washington and is leaning Under the total, projecting 223 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations.

So who wins Wizards vs. Lakers on Thursday, and which side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations?