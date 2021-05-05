The city of New Orleans doesn't exactly have a great history when it comes to keeping the lights on in its stadiums. Midway through Super Bowl 47, the lights went out at the Mercedes Superdome. That caused a lengthy delay to the championship game between the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers. Tuesday's lights malfunction didn't come with quite as long a delay, nor did it happen in a game with such stakes, but yet again, New Orleans was at the center of a sports-related blackout.

The Golden State Warriors traveled to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans Tuesday. Late in the third quarter, Stephen Curry went up to attempt a 3-pointer. As he did, the lights went out in the arena.

The broadcasters made the easiest possible joke in this situation: Curry shot the lights out. Unfortunately, it isn't clear whether or not the shot actually went in. Based on Curry's track record, it probably did. He finished the game with 37 points, though the Warriors lost.

The NBA sadly does not keep track of light conditions for shooters. If the shot did go in, it likely would have been a first in NBA history. The game stopped when the lights went out, which theoretically could have created some interesting questions. Would the shot have even counted if there was evidence that it went in? Could that have been reviewed? Sadly, we'll never know, and must therefore settle for an easy joke and a funny video.