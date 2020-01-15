Magic vs. Lakers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 15 predictions from advanced computer model

The Orlando Magic will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Staples Center. Los Angeles is 33-7 overall and 16-4 at home, while Orlando is 19-21 overall and 6-13 on the road. The Lakers are attempting to extend their winning streak to 10 games. They have won at least seven games in a row four times this season. The Magic, meanwhile, have won three of their past four games. Los Angeles is favored by 10-points in the latest Lakers vs. Magic odds, while the over-under is set at 209.5. Before entering any Magic vs. Lakers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Los Angeles' contest against Cleveland on Monday was close at halftime, but the Lakers turned it on in the second half with 81 points while limiting the Cavaliers to 51 points. The Lakers were the clear victors by a 128-99 margin over Cleveland. It was another big night for LeBron James, who had 31 points and eight assists. James has been getting help on the offensive end of the floor recently, with Kyle Kuzma averaging 24.3 points over the last three games and Dwight Howard averaging 14.3 points and 11.7 rebounds off the bench during that span.

Meanwhile, Orlando escaped with a win against Sacramento in its last outing, 114-112. Aaron Gordon's three-point play with 11 seconds remaining was the difference. Evan Fournier and Nikola Vucevic were the main playmakers for Orlando as the former had 25 points and six assists and the latter posted a double-double with 26 points and 15 rebounds in addition to three blocks.

The Lakers come into Wednesday's matchup boasting the highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.6. Less enviably, the Magic are stumbling into tonight's game with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 103.8 on average.

