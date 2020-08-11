Watch Now: Bill Reiter's Worst Matchup For Lakers In Playoffs ( 1:20 )

The Orlando Magic and the Brooklyn Nets face off on Tuesday afternoon in a battle between playoff teams in the Eastern Conference. Both teams are locked into their playoff seeds at this juncture, but the Magic and Nets will be aiming to glean additional information for playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors. However, the Magic will be short-handed in this game, with Evan Fournier (illness), Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Michael Carter-Williams (foot) listed as doubtful. Jonathan Isaac (knee) and Terrence Ross (medical tests) are out. On the Brooklyn side, Caris LeVert (thigh), Joe Harris (groin), Jarrett Allen (ankle), Garrett Temple (rest) and Jamal Crawford (hamstring) are out.

Tip-off is at 1 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill lists Orlando as the 4.5-point favorite, down a point from the opening line. The over-under for total points expected is 220.5 in the latest Magic vs. Nets odds. Before making any Nets vs. Magic picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it's already returned well over $4,700 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks this season. It entered the week on a blistering 58-32 run on top-rated NBA spread picks, returning almost $2,300 on those picks alone. Amazingly, it hasn't missed a single top-rated pick (5-0) since the NBA's restart in July. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Magic vs. Nets. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and trends for Nets vs. Magic:

Magic vs. Nets spread: Magic -4.5

Magic vs. Nets over-under: 220.5 points

Magic vs. Nets money line: Magic -190, Nets +170

ORL: The Magic are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games

BKN: The Nets are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Magic can cover

The Magic are one of the best teams in the NBA in protecting the ball and avoiding turnovers, ranking in the top in overall turnover rate. While the team struggles a bit on the offensive side as a whole, the Nets are undermanned defensively, which could leave the door open for Orlando.

Defensively, Steve Clifford's team is always stout, especially from a tactical standpoint. For the season, the Magic boast above-average marks in defensive rebounding, free-throw avoidance and shooting-efficiency allowed, all of which should translate in positive fashion against the Nets.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn is one of the better stories in the bubble, especially on the offensive side. The Nets are scoring more than 1.15 points per possession during the restart and, for the full season, Brooklyn is a top-10 team in the NBA in offensive rebounding.

On the defensive side, the Nets do have weaknesses, but Jacque Vaughn's team is strongly above-average in both keeping opponents off the free-throw line and forcing the opposition into difficult shot attempts.

How to make Magic vs. Nets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under the total, as a total of only one player reaches the 20-point plateau in the simulation. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nets vs. Magic? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Magic vs. Nets spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $4,700 on its top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.