The Dallas Mavericks (28-23) hit the road to play the New York Knicks (33-18) on Thursday. The Knicks are one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now. They've won 10 of their last 11 games. On Tuesday evening, New York outmatched the Memphis Grizzlies 123-113. The Mavericks hope to end their current road trip undefeated. Dallas beat the Brooklyn Nets 119-107 on Feb. 6 to win its second game in a row. OG Anunoby (elbow) and Julius Randle (shoulder) are out for New York.

Mavericks vs. Knicks spread: Dallas -4.5

Mavericks vs. Knicks Over/Under: 228.5 points

Mavericks vs. Knicks moneyline: Dallas -176, New York +148

DAL: The Dallas Mavericks have hit the 1Q Game Total Under in 27 of their last 37 games

NYK: The New York Knicks have hit the Moneyline in 31 of their last 45 games

Why the Mavericks can cover

Guard Luka Doncic has been an unstoppable force for the Mavericks. Doncic scores from anywhere on the court with ease while being a superb playmaker. The five-time All-Star leads the NBA in scoring (34.5) and ranks third in assists (9.4). He's scored 35-plus points in three of his last four games. On Tuesday, Doncic had 35 points, 18 boards, and nine assists.

Guard Josh Green seems to have found his groove. Green does a great job slashing off-ball and has solid instincts. The Arizona product plays with a lot of energy and makes an impact by doing the dirty work. Green has scored in double figures in four games in a row. On Feb. 5, Green finished with 20 points, six boards, and four assists.

Why the Knicks can cover

Guard Donte DiVincenzo is playing some of the best basketball of his career. DiVincenzo has a sweet shooting stroke on the perimeter and has the confidence to let it rip. The Villanova excels in the open court, putting his head down to attack the lane. The 27-year-old logs 13 points and 2.4 assists per game. In his last outing, DiVincenzo tallied 32 points, five assists, and went 4-of-9 from downtown.

Guard Josh Hart is making an impact in many different areas for the Knicks. Hart (6-foot-4) fights on the glass and has some skill off the dribble to get into the paint. The 28-year-old has grabbed double-digit boards in five straight games. On Tuesday, Hart tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds.

