The Houston Rockets and the Dallas Mavericks are set to square off in a Southwest Division matchup at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Toyota Center. Houston is 2-2 overall and 2-0 at home, while Dallas is 2-4 overall and 1-3 on the road. The Rockets won two of the three games between the teams last season.

Houston is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Rockets vs. Mavericks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 229.5. Before entering any Mavericks vs. Rockets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two seasons. Dating back to last season, it is on a stunning 62-36 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,200 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rockets vs. Mavs. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Mavs v. Rockets:

Rockets vs. Mavericks spread: Rockets -4.5

Rockets vs. Mavericks over-under: 229.5 points

Rockets vs. Mavericks: Dallas +165; Houston +185

Latest Odds: Dallas Mavericks +4 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Rockets

The Rockets beat the Sacramento Kings this past Saturday, 102-94. John Wall had 28 points and six assists. He had 11 points in the second quarter. Houston opened the fourth quarter with a 9-0 run and Sacramento did not get closer than seven points the rest of the way. Eric Gordon had 21 points, with 10 coming in the final quarter. Christian Wood had 20 points, 15 rebounds and four blocked shots.

Houston held Sacramento to 94 points after its opponents scored 110-plus points in each of the first three games. The Rockets have won four of their past five games against the Mavericks. James Harden missed Saturday's game with an ankle injury and is expected to return on Monday.

He averaged 38.7 points per game vs. Dallas last season. Harden and Wall have only played together in one of four games this season, in a win against Sacramento on Dec. 31.

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Dallas lost to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, 118-108. Jalen Brunson, starting for an injured Luka Doncic, scored 31 points. He became the first Mavericks player since 2015 besides Doncic to score 30 points in a game. Doncic missed the game because of a quadriceps injury.

He is listed as probable for Monday's game. Tim Hardaway Jr. finished with 13 points on 4-for-15 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

This will be the first matchup for Dallas against former assistant coach Stephen Silas, who spent two years with the organization before taking the head coaching job in Houston. The Mavericks were 7-6 in the second half of back-to-backs last season. Doncic needs one assist to hit the 1,000 mark for his career. He has averaged 25.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.5 steals in six career games against the Rockets.

How to make Rockets vs. Mavericks picks

The model has simulated Rockets vs. Mavericks 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Mavericks vs. Rockets? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Mavericks vs. Rockets spread to jump on Monday, all from the model that is on an incredible 62-36 roll.