Mavericks vs. Thunder odds, line: 2019 NBA picks, predictions for Dec. 31 from proven computer model

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City is 17-15 overall and 11-6 at home, while Dallas is 21-11 overall and 12-4 on the road. The Thunder have won two consecutive games and six of their last seven overall. The Mavericks have a 5-5 record over their past 10 games. Dallas is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Thunder vs. Mavericks odds, while the over-under is set at 220.5. Before entering any Mavericks vs. Thunder picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $1,400 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 9 on a blistering 20-8 run on all top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Thunder vs. Mavericks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

It was all tied up at 47 at the half for Oklahoma City and Toronto on Sunday, but the Thunder escaped with a win against Toronto by the margin of a single free throw, 98-97. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the offensive standout of the game for the Thunder, picking up 32 points (tying a career high) in addition to seven boards. He has reached the 32-point mark three times in the past five games.

Danilo Gallinari (ankle) is questionable for tonight. He has missed four consecutive games. Dennis Schroder sat out Sunday with an ankle injury and is also questionable for tonight.

This is the Thunder's only home matchup in a current seven-game stretch. The Mavericks finish a three-game road trip tonight and then return home for six games.

Dallas took a 108-95 loss against Los Angeles on Sunday. Luka Doncic (19 points) was the top scorer for the Mavericks. Tim Hardaway Jr. suffered a hamstring injury on Sunday and has been ruled out for tonight.

The Thunder are fifth worst in the league in rebounds per game, with only 42.5 on average. The Mavs come into the matchup boasting the third most points per game in the league at 116.8.

So who wins Mavericks vs. Thunder? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Thunder vs. Mavericks spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.