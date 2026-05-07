Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons held off Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of their second-round NBA Playoffs series, and Detroit will look to double down in Game 2 on Thursday before the action shifts to Cleveland in Game 3. The Pistons are 3.5-point favorites in the latest NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the total is 215.5.

Guard Sam Merrill is listed as questionable for Cleveland, while Kevin Huerter is doubtful for Detroit. We'll take a look at the latest Cavaliers vs. Pistons predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model and build a same-game parlay for Thursday's Game 2 with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

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Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game 2 same-game parlay picks

Pistons -3.5

Donovan Mitchell Over 3.5 assists

James Harden Under 19.5 points

Same-game parlay odds: +514

Pistons -3.5

The Pistons have looked totally refreshed since they went down 3-1 to the Orlando Magic in the previous round. This is a team firing on all cylinders, if you'll excuse the pun. There's an argument to be made the best version of the team hasn't shown itself yet given that Jalen Duren hasn't quite gotten his offense going yet. Detroit is hard to beat at home, and it covers this spread in 63% of the SportsLine model's simulations.

Donovan Mitchell Over 3.5 assists

Cleveland needs more from its superstar if it's going to upset Detroit. That includes facilitation. Mitchell has cleared his assists line in 10 straight games as a road underdog, and the SportsLine model expects him to do so again on Thursday. He's projected for 4.8 helpers.

James Harden Under 19.5 points

The Beard has developed a reputation for falling short in the postseason, and the model thinks another chapter in that story will be written on Thursday. He's averaging 18.1 points in the model's simulations.

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