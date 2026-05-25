NBA picks: Knicks vs. Cavaliers same-game parlay for Game 4 on Monday includes Evan Mobley

The New York Knicks enter Monday's Game 4 matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a 3-0 lead, meaning New York is one win away from reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. The Cavaliers have looked out of sorts since blowing a 22-point lead in the fourth quarter of Game 1 in this series, but they'll try to stave off elimination in front of their home fans. Cleveland is 6-2 at home in these playoffs but the Knicks have won five of their six road games in this postseason. Though Donovan Mitchell has looked hampered at times on the floor, there are no official injuries on either side on the league injury report.

We've built a three-leg same-game parlay for Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 4 using the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. The model entered the second week of the conference finals of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-10 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Use the latest FanDuel promo code for a great offer when betting on Knicks vs. Cavaliers in the NBA Playoffs.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 4 same-game parlay picks

Knicks money line

Over 218.5

Evan Mobley Over 16.5 points

Same-game parlay odds: +424

Knicks money line

My gut says the Cavaliers do put up a fight and avoid a sweep, but the SportsLine model has the Knicks winning in 60% of its simulations and it's hard to disagree with that. New York has rattled off 10 wins in a row since going down 2-1 to the Atlanta Hawks, and its losses in that series were by a combined two points. This team is clicking at the right time and the Cavaliers, even in front of the home crowd, know their season is unofficially over as no team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit.

Over 218.5

Game 1 barely went Over this total thanks to overtime, while Game 2 fell Under this line. Game 3 went Over this line mark and the model is thinking Game 4 trends the same way, as the Over hits in 58.1% of simulations. The Cavaliers are 6-2 to the Over in their home games in these playoffs, and the Knicks are 4-2 to the Over this postseason as the road team.

Evan Mobley Over 16.5 points

The SportsLine props model has Mobley, who is averaging 17.1 points per game in the playoffs, for 17.7 points in Monday's Game 4. Mobley is coming off a 24-point effort in Game 3, and with James Harden continuing to struggle, expect the Cavaliers to turn to their young big man to take some pressure off Mitchell.

Wager on Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 4 with the latest FanDuel promo code.