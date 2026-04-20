The first weekend of the NBA playoffs is in the books. We got a standout playoff debut (looking at you, Victor Wembanyama), a surprising Game 1 upset (cue the Orlando Magic victory song) and so many blowout wins that this first round seems like it could be over quickly.

That last part might be an overreaction, but it was the first time in NBA history that all Game 1s were decided by nine or more points. That said, the first game of a series is not always a great indicator of how the rest of the games will play out. So let's hope that, from here on out, we're treated to more down-to-the-wire matchups and fewer games where starters aren't playing by the fourth quarter.

Looking ahead, we've got three Game 2s on the docket for Monday night. Let's take a look at the schedule and make predictions for each.

NBA playoff schedule: Monday, April 20

Odds via FanDuel

Game 2: Cavaliers (-8.5) vs. Raptors, 7 p.m., Peacock

Game 2: Knicks (-5.5) vs. Hawks, 8 p.m., NBC

Game 2: Nuggets (-6.5) vs. Timberwolves, 10:30 p.m., NBC

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game 2 prediction

It's stunning that a Raptors team that ranked fifth defensively allowed the Cavaliers to score 126 points in Game 1. But when you have a backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and James Harden, who combined for 54 points in Saturday's win, it's going to be rather difficult to slow them down.

Toronto can't feasibly keep both guys contained, so the gameplan will either have to be to let those two beat you but keep everyone else in check -- which didn't work in Game 1 with Max Strus going off for 24 points -- or focus on slowing one of those two guys and hope your offense can score enough to keep things close down the stretch. There's no easy solution here for Toronto, so I'm going with Cleveland to take care of business at home. Pick: Cavaliers (-370)

Knicks vs. Hawks Game 2 prediction

The Knicks looked like a championship team for most of Game 1. Even in patches where the offense sputtered or the defense had lapses, they managed to keep pushing ahead and never gave the Hawks hope of trying to steal a win.

I'm not sure Atlanta has enough firepower offensively to challenge a Knicks team that ranked fifth on that end of the floor in the regular season. And if the Hawks do catch fire at some point in this series, I think it'll happen at home. Pick: Knicks (-240)

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 2 prediction

Anthony Edwards is clearly not operating at 100%. He did his best to try and carry the Wolves in Game 1, but it's obvious that for Minnesota to have a chance against Denver, it's going to need significant help to take some of that responsibility off Edwards' shoulders.

Julius Randle was a no-show until the fourth quarter of Game 1. Naz Reid had a disappointing outing, too. Those guys will have to be more efficient and aggressive early on in order to give Minnesota a chance to steal Game 2 on the road. I don't trust that will happen, so I'm going with the home team. Pick: Nuggets (-270)