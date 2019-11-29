Nets vs. Celtics odds: 2019 Week 6 picks, Nov 27. predictions from proven computer model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Nets and Celtics. Here are the results:
An Atlantic Division battle is on tap between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at TD Garden. Boston is 12-4 overall and 6-0 at home, while Brooklyn is 9-8 overall and 4-5 on the road. Boston is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Celtics vs. Nets odds, while the Over-Under is set at 214.5. Before entering any Nets vs. Celtics picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA picks against the spread and on the money line. It's already returned over $700 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and enters Week 6 on a blistering 9-1 run.
Now, it has simulated Celtics vs. Nets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Boston can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They escaped with a win on Monday against Sacramento by the margin of a single free throw on Monday, 103-102.
As for Brooklyn, the Nets have more to be thankful for after their matchup against Cleveland. Brooklyn dodged a bullet, finishing off Cleveland 108-106. C Jarrett Allen was the offensive standout of the contest for the Nets, as he dropped a double-double on 22 points and 21 rebounds.
-
