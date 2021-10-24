The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Barclays Center. Brooklyn is 1-1 this season, while the Hornets are 2-0. The Nets finished last year second in the Eastern Conference, while the Hornets finished 10th. These teams played three times last season with the Nets winning two of three.

Nets vs. Hornets spread: Nets -9.5

Nets vs. Hornets over-under: 233.5 points

What you need to know about the Nets

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Nets beat the Philadelphia 76ers 114-109 on Friday. Kevin Durant looked sharp as he dropped a triple-double with 29 points, 15 boards, and 12 assists. The Nets also got a huge contribution from LaMarcus Aldridge off the bench as the veteran had 23 points, which is his most in a Brooklyn uniform.

The Nets have struggled defensively early on, allowing 118 points per game, which ranks 27th in the league. In their win over the Sixers, the Nets allowed five different players to score in double-figures. The Nets' offense also just isn't the same without Kyrie Irving as Brooklyn ranks 18th in points per game after finishing second in the league last year.

What you need to know about the Hornets

Meanwhile, the Hornets didn't have too much trouble with the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road on Friday as they won 123-112. Charlotte's success was spearheaded by the efforts of small forward Miles Bridges, who had 30 points in addition to seven rebounds and small forward Kelly Oubre Jr., who scored 25 points. Reigning Rookie of the Year, LaMelo Ball, had an all-around game with 17 points, six assists, five steals and three rebounds.

Charlotte is 2-0 for the first time since the 2016-17 season and a big reason for its start has been the defensive end of the court. The team ranks third with 11 steals per game and not only is it forcing turnovers, but it's then converting those additional opportunities into points. The Hornets rank second in the NBA in points per game off turnovers, averaging 28.0 per contest.

