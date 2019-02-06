Nuggets vs. Nets odds, line: NBA picks, predictions, best bets from model on 35-19 roll

D'Angelo Russell and the Brooklyn Nets host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, and tip-off from the Barclays Center is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Brooklyn holds the No. 6 seed in the East despite losing breakout guards Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert to long-term injuries. Meanwhile, Denver has been the Western Conference's No. 1 seed for most of the season despite multi-week injuries to Gary Harris, Will Barton, Paul Millsap and Jamal Murray. Harris is out again on Thursday, while both Millsap and Murray are listed as questionable. Denver is a two-point road favorite, while the over-under for total points is 224 in the latest Nuggets vs. Nets odds. Before you make any Nuggets vs. Nets picks and NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks this season. It entered Week 17 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 200-146 record on all top-rated picks, returning more than $4,000 to anybody following them.

The model is well aware of the matchup issue Denver's Nikola Jokic presents for the Nets.

The model is well aware of the matchup issue Denver's Nikola Jokic presents for the Nets. While Jarrett Allen is a solid rim protector, he is incapable of tracking Jokic around the perimeter as Denver runs its offense through its All Star big man. However, Allen is the only player with the size to contend with Jokic down low.

In three games against the Nets over the past two seasons, the Joker hasn't been shy about exploiting that advantage. In those games, he's averaged 33 points, 16 rebounds, and four assists. The Nuggets have won all but one of those games, which shouldn't come as much of a surprise. Denver is 7-1 when Jokic has scored 30-plus points this season.

The model is also well aware that Denver has struggled on the road (14-12) this season. The Nuggets are just 4-9 against the spread when listed as a road favorite this year, so there's a chance that Vegas is overvaluing the Nuggets in this spot. Meanwhile, the Nets have won nine of their past 10 home contests thanks in large part to the improved play of D'Angelo Russell.

DLo is averaging 24 points and seven assists over the past week and has topped 23 points in all but two of nine games over the past three weeks. He has carried the Nets with Dinwiddie and LeVert out, including a road victory over the Nuggets the last time these teams faced off.

So who wins Nuggets vs. Nets?