Why the Pistons are one of the NBA offseason's most interesting teams

The Detroit Pistons earned the Eastern Conference's top seed in the 2025-26 regular season by winning 60 games, but a second-round exit at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers pointed out flaws the Pistons still need to fix before they will be considered a serious title contender.

Cade Cunningham is the unquestioned top star in Detroit, but how they construct the roster around him is up in the air. The Pistons have quickly become one of the most interesting teams to watch this offseason after making two early trades, and it seems they are just beginning their efforts to reshape their roster to look very different in 2026-27.

Detroit flipped Isaiah Stewart to Memphis for three second-round picks during the NBA Draft this week to clear out cap space, and most recently traded two second-round picks to Oklahoma City to nab sharpshooter Isaiah Joe, per ESPN. The Pistons clearly took their offensive shortcomings in the postseason to heart, and their two early moves illustrate their priorities this summer.

It's not often a team coming off a 60-win season has the kind of impetus to shake things up and the ammunition to do so -- Detroit can get to $33 million in cap space if it wants to -- as the Pistons this summer. That makes them one of the league's most interesting teams to watch, and it all starts with how they handle their biggest free agent.

Jalen Duren's restricted free agency saga

Jalen Duren, an All-NBA and All-Star center in the 2025-26 season for Detroit, is a restricted free agent. Contract negotiations with Duren reportedly have stalled out, and he is now seeking sign-and-trade options to find a new home outside of Detroit. Figuring out Duren's value was always going to be a tricky proposition. It comes as little surprise the two sides have reached an impasse. Duren was sensational in the regular season to get a well-earned All-Star spot, but his Houdini act in the playoffs (Duren's scoring average dropped by 9.3 points from the regular season to the postseason) raised serious questions about him as a foundational piece of a hopeful championship squad.

As so often happens in restricted free agency when the answer isn't obviously to offer a max contract, Detroit has drawn a line in the sand in negotiations that Duren's side feels is too low. Duren now has two options.

One is to find a team with enough cap space willing to sign him to an offer sheet and risk tying up their money waiting for Detroit's response. Offer sheets have become an endangered species in recent years, but the closest comparison to the Duren situation might be DeAndre Ayton in Phoenix a few years ago, when he had to get the Pacers to throw him a max offer sheet to force the Suns to match.

The other option, and the one that Duren is reportedly going to explore beginning on Tuesday, is to find a team that will pay him more than Detroit is willing to and is willing to send something Detroit wants back in a sign-and-trade. That represents its own challenge because the Pistons don't have to facilitate such a request if they don't feel like the return is strong enough to give up their All-Star center.

As Chris Haynes reported on Friday, the Pistons don't plan on giving up Duren -- which makes sense given they just got rid of Stewart and would be completely out of center depth if they let Duren walk. However, they're not going to bid against themselves and until the market sets a new bar for Duren negotiations and the Pistons are forced to decide between giving Duren a bigger deal or shipping him out, the two sides will remain at a stalemate.

'Big-game hunting?'

Detroit is, by all accounts, hoping to make a splash this summer, but is running into some problems on that front.

The Pistons were one of the biggest threats to the Lakers when it came to Austin Reaves' free agency, but with L.A. getting a max deal done with Reaves this week, that took one big option off the board. Detroit was also noted as a serious suitor for Kawhi Leonard, but those dreams were dashed by more recent reporting that Leonard wouldn't be willing to sign an extension in Detroit and would only do so in San Antonio and Toronto. Per Jake Fischer, that has dropped Detroit out of the running for the Clippers' star and forced them to look elsewhere in their quest for a secondary star alongside Cunningham.

Brian Windhorst floated the Pistons as a team that could make a run at LeBron James as he looks to figure out the next and possibly final chapter of his career. That also seems unlikely, as James seems far more interested in remaining in California -- either with the Lakers or Warriors -- than moving back to the midwest for a non-Cleveland destination. Detroit's only chance to land LeBron is to offer him considerably more than his preferred destinations, and it'd be fair to question if that's the best use of their cap space.

That brings us to Jaylen Brown, the new hot name on the trade market after the Boston Celtics took the risk of including him in talks with Milwaukee about Antetokounmpo. Brown is now widely expected to be moved, and while the Celtics would prefer to send him to the West, Detroit could make a compelling offer in the form of a Duren sign-and-trade, as Fischer reported as a possibility. If there were a player worth parting with Duren for, Brown would fit the bill and give them the secondary star they crave on the wing alongside Cunningham. That would bring its own challenges of filling out their frontcourt rotation, but Brown and Cunningham would immediately be among the top duos in the league.

'Medium-game hunting' feels more likely

Landing one of those top stars is going to be incredibly challenging for Detroit, but with the cap space they've cleared they can pivot to some quality players who are below that All-NBA caliber tier should their main pursuits fizzle out.

The one everyone immediately tied Detroit to after the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade was Norman Powell, as the Heat will need Powell to take a discount to remain in Miami now that they're hard-capped at the first apron. That opens the door for a team like Detroit, which is desperate to add that kind of secondary scorer, to make Powell an offer well above what Miami is capable of to pry him out of South Florida.

Detroit has been linked to just about every big name from both Los Angeles squads, so why not add another in Rui Hachimura. The Pistons desperately need more shooting and Hachimura's become one of the best shooting forwards since joining the Lakers, hitting 44.3% of his 3s in 2025-26. He's not the kind of secondary creator they want, but would give them something of a younger version of Tobias Harris if they wanted to replace the veteran. John Collins could also fit the bill for filling out the frontcourt rotation with some shooting.

As much as Detroit wants to land a bona fide star to fit between Cunningham and Duren, it's more likely the Pistons have to fill out their roster from this tier of player, either in free agency or via trade. That route still presents the opportunity for upgrades, and as the free agency frenzy begins on Tuesday evening, few teams will be more active than Detroit.